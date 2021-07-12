Politics
PM calls for post-harvest revolution in agriculture sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stressed the need for a post-harvest revolution in agriculture and thanked farmers for ensuring record agricultural production despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
With agricultural production steadily increasing, there is a need for a post-harvest revolution and value addition, Modi said in a post read on Nabard’s founding day.
We are tirelessly striving to step up our speed and scale to achieve this. We have taken holistic steps to achieve a complete solution from irrigation to planting, harvesting and income through technology, he said.
Speaking at the same meeting, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy V Subramanian said that in view of the excess production, the government has already amended the Law on Essential Commodities so that there is no harassment of those who store agricultural products. The EC law was one of three contentious farm laws enacted by the Center last year, but the Supreme Court has suspended implementation of those laws since January amid protests from farmers.
There is a big difference between storage and hoarding, whereas the EC Law equated the two to one and the same thing. The relevance of such a law is quite low when the country has a surplus, Subramanian said.
Quoting the economic study presented last year, he also said that the EC law had not had much effect on price controls. Storage is an important aspect of ensuring price stability throughout the year when the harvests of many crops are seasonal, but demand is year round, he said.
It is relevant to mention that the Center recently imposed storage limits on traders, retailers, importers and millers of pulses using the EC law. Experts said the stock holding limit could not have been imposed because prices had not increased by 50%, a prerequisite of the amended EC law suspended by the Supreme Court.
Subramanian also said that Indian agriculture is poised to experience significant growth as a result of reforms carried out over the past year, especially the three agricultural laws, which will help attract investment and boost growth.
According to official data, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3%, the strongest in record history, in fiscal year 21. But the agriculture and allied sector remained one of the weakest spots. brighter, with a growth of 3.6% in gross value added (GVA) in real terms, even on a relatively unfavorable basis (the GVA of the agricultural sector increased by 4.3% in FY20).
Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said in May that higher agricultural commodity prices and an expected normal monsoon would have a large positive effect on agricultural growth, better than FY21.
Meanwhile, Modi said the government’s goal is to encourage young people and promote start-ups associated with the agricultural sector. We are giving the impetus to create a scientific ecosystem, accelerate development according to the wishes and expectations of the villages and transform the agricultural sector of the economy through a holistic approach, he said.
Nabard Chairman GR Chintala said the development finance institution has come a long way in the past four decades, with its balance sheet size increasing from Rs 4,500 crore in the first year to 6.57 crore. of lakh Rs in fiscal year 21.
Describing the challenges of the next decade, Chintala said that more than 12 crore of smallholder and marginal farmers will be at the heart of all Nabard interventions as it is time to ensure income security for these producers.
Nabard will also focus on creating green banking products that encourage the adoption of climate-smart agriculture by farmers, the promotion of integrated agriculture to guarantee farmers a regular income throughout the year and efficiency of water use.
