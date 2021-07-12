Only 25 mega-cities produce more than half of the world’s urban greenhouse gas emissions

They cover only 2% of the Earth’s surface, but cities are big contributors to the climate crisis, a new study showed on Monday.

The mega-cities of Asia, including Shanghai in China and Tokyo in Japan, have been particularly important emitters. Yet cities in Europe, Australia and the United States had significantly higher per capita emissions than cities in developing areas, with stationary power, also known as power generation and fuel combustion CL00,

-0.40% ,

and transport, the two main contributors to emissions.

The results, published in the journalBorders in sustainable cities, present what researchers claim to be the world’s first greenhouse gas (GHG) report emitted by major cities around the world.

Lily: Why rush to curb climate change? Damage from carbon dioxide is 50% higher than at the dawn of the industrial age

Today, more than 50% of the world’s population resides in cities, said co-author Dr Shaoqing Chen of Sun Yat-sen University in China. All cities are believed to be responsible for over 70% of GHG emissions, and they share a great responsibility in decarbonizing the global economy.

Lily: G-7 reiterates commitment to clean energy funds owed to developing countries and takes 2030 goals seriously

The objective of the study was to research and monitor the effectiveness of historic GHG reduction policies implemented by 167 cities around the world and at different stages of development.

American cities are not good at measuring the amount of pollution they emit and not just by a small margin, the average underreporting error is over 18%, a separate study has shown.

Cleveland was a major city named in the report for greenhouse gas measurements down 90%. But the city’s calculations also missed the researchers’ calculation the other way around: the technology center in Palo Alto, Calif., Could over-report emissions by 42%.

China, which is classified as a developing country in this report, also had several cities where per capita emissions matched those of developed countries. Importantly, many developed countries are outsourcing high-carbon production chains to China, which increases China’s export-related emissions.

China’s coal consumption is set to hit an all-time high this year, according to the International Energy Agency, a closely watched global monitoring organization, an increase that contradicts the opinion of many climate change and climate experts. energy that the burning of coal in the world economy and the biggest polluter had peaked.

President Xi Jinping told the US-led climate leaders summit in April that China is committed to gradually starting to reduce its coal consumption from the period 2026-2030 as part of its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Don’t miss: Study suggests even short-term exposure to air pollution harms older men’s thinking and memory

In 2015, 170 countries adopted the non-binding Paris climate agreement, with the aim of limiting the global average temperature rise to 1.5 ° C. Many countries and cities have proposed greenhouse gas mitigation targets towards this goal. But UN data suggests that without tougher measures to mitigate the climate crisis, Earth is heading for a temperature rise of over 3C by the end of the 21st century.

Current inventory methods used by cities vary globally, making it difficult to assess and compare emissions mitigation progress over time and space, Chen said.

Related: More than 4 in 10 people breathe unhealthy air, according to the American Lung Association, people of color 3 times more likely to live in polluted places

The researchers suggest three considerations for cities in reducing their emissions:

First, the main emitting sectors should be identified and targeted for more effective mitigation strategies. For example, the differences in the roles that stationary energy use, transportation, household energy use and waste treatment play for cities should be assessed.

Second, the development of methodologically consistent global GHG emissions inventories is also necessary to monitor the effectiveness of policies to reduce GHGs in urban areas.

And finally, cities should set more ambitious and easily traceable mitigation targets. At some stage, carbon intensity is a useful indicator showing the decarbonization of the economy and provides greater flexibility for cities with rapid economic growth and increasing emissions. But in the long term, moving from intensity mitigation targets to absolute mitigation targets is critical to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050.