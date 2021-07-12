“My mother sold vegetables to buy me boots, she’s proud of me now” Imran Khan of NorthEast United FC





Imran Khan’s first ISL season didn’t turn out the way it was meant to be. With only three minutes of playing time under his belt, there was still a lot to be desired. But when it mattered, Imran Khan stepped up. When he did, the story behind it reminded us why football is called the beautiful game.

The takeover of NorthEast United FC under Khalid Jamil has taken the league by storm. With a seven-game unbeaten streak, the Highlanders were just steps away from reaching the ISL playoffs for the second time in their history.

However, their trailer faced a major obstacle as they prepared to face Chennaiyin FC. Star midfielder and captain Federico Gallego suffered an injury before the game and had to be sent off.

Coach Jamil called on Imran Khan to replace him in the starting lineup. After playing just three minutes all season until this game, he had big shoes to fill.

At the start of the game, NorthEast United suffered a setback. Lallianzuala Chhangte has found the back of the net for Chennaiyin FC. The Highlanders were already in the background, but not for long.

Five minutes later, Luis Machado’s cross from the left wing reached Imran Khan. Manipuri was not mistaken, by shooting a low center to send the ball into the net. For viewers, it was just a first ISL goal for a young Indian player.

For a mother sitting at home in Imphal, however, it meant a reward for years of sacrifice and toil.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Imran Khan explained:

“I come from a poor background. My mother worked very hard. She sold vegetables on the road so that she could buy me football boots. She struggled a lot and influenced me a lot in my career. Scored my first goal against Chennaiyin, she cried a lot because she knew how we fight. She always told me to keep working hard and never give up. She always told me to be a fighter.

Imran Khan’s struggles did not end, however. One of the most difficult moments of his career came during his time in Mohun Bagan in 2019 when he had to leave the camp halfway.

Imran Khan had to return home because his mother was very ill. Being the eldest son of his family, he had to take care of her. Khan had no money at the time to pay the bills and says he was lucky to have someone like his agent Ronak Dalal send him money and have it. helped during this period.

“He’s like an older brother to me and has always helped me,” Imran Khan said of his agent.

Imran Khan’s move to Neroca FC marked a turning point in his career. After scoring three goals and assisting two, many clubs had their eyes on the midfielder. NorthEast United FC, however, have always been a top priority for Manipuri as they dreamed of playing for their local club ISL.

“It was a dream to play for NorthEast United. I supported the club even before joining them. I received a lot of offers but I chose them because I belong to the North East. Playoffs too. Few. people thought we would be able to reach the semi-final. But under Khalid sir, we worked as a team and achieved our goal of finishing in the top four, “said Imran Khan. Imran Khan’s dream of playing for NorthEast United came true last season.

Still in the prime of his life, Imran Khan still has a long way to go. He still has a year left with NorthEast United and aims to make the national team soon.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda, Imran Khan’s voice was full of passion when he said his dream is to play for the national team. The youngster wants the blue jersey with his name on the back and is ready to continue working to win a summons.

With his feet on the ground and a heart filled with passion, Imran Khan’s journey is truly remarkable. His battles in life have fueled him with a sense of purpose and motivation that few people have. With the ball on his feet, there are still plenty of goals to score, on and off the pitch.

