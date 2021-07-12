



Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves), Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, explained the tasks entrusted by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to lead the implementation of the Emergency Community Activities Restrictions (PPKM) implementation policy in Java and Bali. According to Luhut, Jokowi left a message so that the implementation of the emergency PPKM does not make it difficult for people to eat. “Pak Luhut, don’t let people have a hard time eating, because of the implementation of this policy,” said Luhut imitating Jokowi’s statement as he wrote in the caption of the photo uploaded to his Facebook account, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Monday (12/7). Luhut explained that Jokowi’s message was also a guide and always passed on to all parties struggling to implement the emergency PPKM to always check all things in stages, gradually, and prevent the emergency PPKM from becoming a policy that hurts little people. He also admitted to having always reminded all parties to prioritize humanitarian principles in the implementation of this emergency PPKM. However, Luhut continued, this does not apply to parties reaping personal benefits amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition, he said controlling the movement of people was a key factor for the success of the emergency PPKM, in addition to the implementation of strict health protocols in the field and the accessibility of vaccines in the community. . From there, Luhut called on everyone to cooperate and always follow the policies of the government in an orderly manner. “We intend and are making all of these efforts so that we can control this pandemic together,” he said. On the other hand, Luhut admitted that hearing all complaints, suggestions and contributions related to things that had not been and needed to be improved from all parties would still be his principle to lead the implementation. of the Java-Bali Emergency PPKM. Luhut added that history will record the contribution of frontline fighters and all volunteers to bring Indonesia against the Covid-19 pandemic. “History will also record those who are more busy being part of the problem than trying to find a solution,” he said. The Java-Bali Emergency PPKM is valid from July 3 to 20, 2021. The government has also opened up the possibility of extending the Emergency PPKM. This was recognized by the Director General of the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Interior (Kemendagri) Safrizal ZA. Safrizal said the decision was not final. The government is still considering various options while optimally implementing the emergency PPKM. “An extension is an option,” Safrizal said via text message to CNNIndonesia.com, Monday (12/7). (mts / ugo)



