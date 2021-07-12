Three black soccer players face racist abuse after England defeat at Euro 2020

Updated July 12, 2021, 1:56 PM ET

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince William speak out against racist harassment of black players in England’s national football team following the team’s loss in the Euro 2020 championship on Sunday.

The country’s most prominent football organizations are now calling for consequences for the torrent of harassment, which began almost instantly following England’s 3-2 loss to Italy on penalties. The match marked England’s first appearance in the international final in over 50 years.

The abuse targeted the three English players who missed their shots on goal. The three Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka are black.

Prince William, who is president of the England Football Association, wrote on Twitter that he was “disgusted by the racist abuse” targeting the three black players. “It must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable,” he said.

This England team deserves to be hailed as heroes, not racist abuse on social media. Those responsible for these appalling abuses should be ashamed of themselves. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 12, 2021

Authorities and social media giants face calls to action

In a statement released on Monday, the Football Association, the governing body of sport in England, urged the UK government to take action to criminalize online harassment and called on social media companies to do more to eliminate abusive users.

“We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are appalled by the online racism which targets some of our English players on social networks,” the statement said. “We couldn’t be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behavior is unwelcome to follow the team.”

London Metropolitan Police announced he was going to investigate abuse.

“When you mistreat one of our players, you mistreat us all. Racist abuse causes trauma. It will impact the targeted players, their teammates, and we know it will affect their peers as well,” said the Association of Professional Footballers, the players’ union.

Harassment and racist comments began to flood the social media accounts of the three players as soon as the game was over. A mural in the city of Manchester depicting Rashford celebrating his charitable work has been disfigured in a way that police have described as “racially aggravated”.

England coach says messages are ‘unforgivable’

Gareth Southgate, the national team coach, called the harassment “unforgivable”.

“It’s just not what we stand for,” Southgate said at a press conference on Monday, praising Rashford, Sancho and Saka’s play. “We’re healing together as a team now, and we’re there for them, and I know 99% of the audience will be too, because they’ll appreciate how well they played.”

On penalties, England made their first two shots, shot by Harry Kane and Harry Maguire, both white.

Then Rashford and Sancho who had replaced each other in the game towards the end of extra time specifically to be able to participate in a missed shootout, Rashford’s kick bouncing off the post and Sancho saved by Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A pair of saves from England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept England hanging on for a winning chance, as long as 19-year-old Arsenal star Saka could pull off the fifth shot crucial.

But Saka’s attempt was also saved by Donnarumma, sending the Italians into a frantic celebration as the English players collapsed with their heads in their hands.

None of the three players concerned have spoken publicly since the match.

“Three guys who have been brilliant all summer had the courage to step in and grab a pen when the stakes were high,” Kane said, calling the abuse “vile” in a tweet on Monday. “If you abuse someone on social media, you are not a fan of England and we don’t want you.”

I am sickened by the racist abuse targeting English players after last night’s game. It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this heinous behavior. It must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable. W – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) July 12, 2021

England players have been victims of racism for years

English players have long faced racism, and many have spoken about the issue in recent years, including Rashford, who earlier this year called the racist abuse he receives from football fans “humanity and social media at their worst. ”

At this year’s Euro tournament, the England team knelt before the games in a protest against racial inequalities, to the taunt of some fans.

“Hate is a strong word. But the racists who rely on black English footballers to bring them glory as if they were their minions, then turn on them as soon as they haven’t achieved their dreams, have my deepest contempt, “wrote Musa Okwonga, an English football writer, on Twitter after the match at the start of the harassment.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.