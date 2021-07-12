Trump’s revenge on Brad Raffensperger in Georgia





For many Americans, Brad Raffensperger is one of the heroes of the 2020 election. Georgia’s secretary of state, who is a conservative Republican, refused then-President Donald Trump’s direct calls to find the votes that would nullify his defeat in the state. I have shown that I am prepared to stay out, Raffensperger told me last week, and I will make sure we have a fair election.

However, as he runs for a second term as Georgia’s top electoral administrator, Raffensperger is not so much in the gap as he is pushing through. A Trump loyalist in Congress, Representative Jody Hice, challenges him in a primary with enthusiastic approval from former presidents, and the state’s Republican Party voted last month to censor him for his handling of the elections. State GOP strategists are not giving Raffensperger any chance of winning in the next May primary.

I would literally bet my house on it. Hes not going to win it, Jay Williams, a Republican consultant in Georgia not affiliated with either candidate, told me. Another agent, speaking anonymously to avoid conflict in the race, made a similar assessment: his goose was cooked on the day Georgia’s presidential margin was 12,000 votes and Trump turned around. against him.

Other than Foggy Bottom’s, Secretaries of State aren’t supposed to be famous. State-level work is not high-stakes diplomacy, but above all mundane administration. Prior to Raffensperger, the last Secretary of State to find the national star was Katherine Harris, whose handling (or mismanagement, depending on your perspective) of the contested 2000 Florida election earned her a few punchlines on Saturday. Night Live and two banal mandates in Congrès.

Yet after Trump’s post-election attempt to cling to power last year and his continued and spiteful claims that the election was stolen, the office has taken on increased importance. Secretaries of state will and are defenders of democracy, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold told me. Griswold is the chairman of the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State, a national campaign organization that is significantly expanding its operations this year as the party prepares for a handful of crucial elections in 2022. Secretaries elected next year will oversee the election in 2024, and Democrats are prioritizing races on presidential battlefields such as Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Arizona, where incumbent Democrat Katie Hobbs is waiving a candidacy for the presidential race. re-election to run for governor instead. The associations’ budget in 2020 was approximately $ 2 million; Next year, he hopes to spend up to $ 10 million, a sign of the Democrats’ urgency for those races.

With his higher profile, the post of Secretary of State has become more attractive to ambitious politicians from both parties. The declared candidates in Arizona include a Republican state lawmaker who was pictured near the Capitol after rioters crossed police lines on Jan.6. Two other GOP candidates introduced bills aimed at restricting voting options and making it easier for the state legislature to overturn the presidential election. results.

In Georgia, Hice takes the unusual step of relinquishing a secure seat in the House he has held for four terms to challenge Raffensperger in the reverse route Harris did nearly two decades ago. A former Baptist pastor and radio host, Hice joined the House Freedom Caucus in Congress, but did not attract many followers beyond his district east of Atlanta. He told me he hadn’t thought about running for secretary of state until last fall. It has never, ever, never been on my radar, he said. It just happened because of the horrible debacle of our election.

Hice denied that Trump asked him to run, but admitted calling the former president before declaring his candidacy, and on the morning he launched his campaign, Trump issued a gushing statement offering his full and utter support. . Hice blames Raffensperger for his decision to send every registered Georgian voter a request for a postal vote before last year’s primaries, a move Democrats saw as obvious during the pandemic.

Hice, who voted with a majority of House Republicans to oppose certification of presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, bragged about spearheading the war on the election of Georgias 2020 and oppose Democratic efforts to expand voter access. I asked him if he believed Trump won the state last year. I certainly have my opinion on that, he replied. In a hurry to find out what those opinions were, he said, we must investigate and find out. I don’t think we had a fair election in Georgia. One of Hices’ supporters, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, was more blunt in saying Trump won. I think he did, she told me. I have lived in Georgia my whole life. I know my condition, and it hasn’t turned blue.

Perhaps the most important question of the primary is how Hice would react if he were Secretary of State in 2024, and Trump, running to reclaim the White House, tried to pressure him to cancel another Democratic victory in Georgia. Would he stand firm like Raffensperger did? I don’t think Jody Hice is anyone’s puppet, Rep. Austin Scott, another Republican from Georgia who backed Hice, told me. The GOP agent I spoke with wasn’t so sure, however. There is no evidence to suggest he is his own man, the strategist said. There is no evidence to suggest that he thinks for himself. When I asked Hice the question, he didn’t respond directly. Trump wouldn’t need to call me, he said. I will obey the law and respect the Constitution, and when there are issues of potential fraud and mismanagement in elections, we will investigate. This is the job of the Secretary of State, which Raffensperger did not do.

If elected, Hice may find that there is not much he can legally do once the ballots are cast. Much of the office power comes before an election, overseeing the vote. Thereafter, the secretary is simply responsible for certifying ballots counted in local jurisdictions and overseeing recounts if necessary. Additionally, under Georgia’s controversial new electoral law, Republicans in the state legislature have already stripped the secretary of state of some of the remaining powers by replacing him as chairman of the electoral council of the State by a leader appointed by lawmakers.

Democrats, fresh out of their victories in the presidential race and Georgia’s two parliamentary elections in January, are hoping to win the post of secretary of state for themselves and prevent post-election shenanigans. Bee Nguyen, a state legislator who occupies the Atlanta seat once occupied by Stacey Abrams, declared her candidacy in May and is considered a formidable candidate. Daughter of Vietnamese refugees, Nguyen would be the first Asian American elected to a statewide political post in Georgia; she took the initiative to drop Trump’s false accusations about the election late last year. Abrams, who is likely to run for a second gubernatorial run, and newly elected Senator Raphael Warnock could both be on the ballot, which will help increase Democratic turnout.

Hice undoubtedly offers Democrats a richer target than Raffensperger, and his vulnerability in a general election goes beyond his perception of Trump bidding. The congressman wrote a 2012 book that contains lengthy derogatory passages about gays and Muslims; he compares the push for same-sex marriage to incest and bestiality and asserts that Islam does not deserve the protection of the First Amendment. In 2014, he told a local newspaper that he had no problem with women running for office as long as women were under the authority of her husband. Most recently, he was one of 21 House Republicans who voted against awarding Congressional gold medals to the Capitol Police who protected lawmakers in the Jan.6 attack.

Raffensperger is trying to regain his party’s good graces by defending the new law Republican lawmakers passed in response to an election he said was fair and honest. The law prohibits the Secretary of State from sending requests for mass postal votes as he did last year, and even Raffensperger says the provisions removing him from his office are retribution for the how he handled the fallout from the election. Still, he says he supports the law as a whole, especially its requirement for photo ID for mailed ballots. When there’s a 100-page invoice, there will be things you don’t support, Raffensperger told me. He criticized the Biden administration for challenging the law in court, joining with other Republicans in accusing Abrams and his allies of spreading disinformation and lies.

I am the most conservative secretary of state ever elected in Georgia, he told me, as if to remind the voters who elected him in 2018 why they did it. Raffensperger backed Trump early in his presidential run; while serving in the state legislature, Raffensperger was a right-wing irritant of establishment party leaders.

At the moment, however, none of that matters, and he is a loner in Georgia. Targeted by Trump and abandoned by the state party, Raffensperger does not have prominent Republicans publicly in his corner, nor even a lot of campaign apparatus. When I emailed the address listed on their campaign website requesting an interview, my request did not go to a volunteer or spokesperson but to Raffensperger himself, who did answered directly. The most revealing part of our half-hour conversation came at the end, when I asked him who else could speak on his behalf, his surrogates, his allies, etc. Raffensperger paused for a few seconds then laughed nervously. His supporters, he explained, are very private people who probably wouldn’t want to speak in public. He did not produce any name.

