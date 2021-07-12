Jokowi’s decision, Admiral TNI Anwar Saadi is sworn in as Jampidmil AGO





JAKARTA – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a presidential decree (Keppres) regarding the appointment of Admiral TNI Anwar Saadi as Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes in the Attorney General’s Office (Jampidmil Kejagung). – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) issued a presidential decree (Keppres) regarding the appointment of Admiral TNI Anwar Saadi as Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes in the Attorney General’s Office (Jampidmil Kejagung). The investiture of Admiral TNI Anwar Saadi as Jampidmil will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Also Read: Luhut Calls on Police and Prosecutor’s Office to Take Strong Action Against People Selling Covid-19 Drugs Over HET “Prosecutor General of the Republic of Indonesia Burhanuddin will inaugurate Deputy Prosecutor General for Military Crimes,” Penuspenkum Attorney General’s Office Chief Leonard Eben Ezer Simanjuntak said in a written statement on Monday (12/7/2021) . Leonard said Admiral TNI Anwar Saadi was appointed Jampidmil of the Attorney General’s Office after being appointed by the President of the Republic of Indonesia on the basis of Presidential Decree of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) number 75 / 2021 TPA ​​of May 28, 2021. Also Read: KemenPANRB Assessment of Attorney and Immigration Office Services of All Provinces Based on the Presidential Decree, the Attorney General issued an Ordinance Number: PRIN-25 / A / JA / 07/2021 dated July 7, 2021 regarding the investiture and swearing-in of Admiral TNI Anwar Saadi. The inauguration will be done on a limited basis by implementing strict health protocols given the high situation of the spread and transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic. “The inauguration and the swearing-in are scheduled for Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 9 a.m. WIB, at the Kartika Adhyaksa tower on the 10th floor of the attorney general’s office,” he concluded. Previously, Jokowi issued a presidential regulation (Perpres) regarding changes in the organization and working procedures of the prosecutor’s office. In the presidential decree, Jokowi formed the Deputy Attorney General for Military Crimes (Jampidmil). Jampidmil’s formation is contained in Presidential Regulation No. 15 of 2021 which amends the previous Presidential Regulation No. 38 of 2010. Jampidmil will become the new leadership of the Attorney General’s Office, which previously had eleven structural areas. (my f)

