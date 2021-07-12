Turkey crosses the million-house mark





The Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOKI) has built one million residences and over 24,000 facilities, including stadiums, hospitals and schools, in less than two decades. The Housing Development Administration of Turkey (TOKI) has built one million houses, providing housing for over five million citizens, since 2003. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan handed over the key to the millionth public house to its new owners on Wednesday during a public opening ceremony. “Thanks to TOKI, we have achieved what no one else in the world could do,” said President Erdogan mentionned at the opening ceremony of the houses. “With an investment of around 200 billion Turkish liras ($ 23 billion), we have made our people from all walks of life homeowners,” Erdogan added. Since 2003, TOKI has contributed to the construction and reconstruction of Turkey with its social amenities and the houses it produced in 19 years. TOKI not only built residences but also built more than 24,000 installations. TOKI has also built 1,276 schools, 201 student dormitories, 21 university buildings, 268 hospitals, 97 health centers, 19 stadiums that can accommodate 480,000 spectators according to UEFA standards, 993 sports halls, 840 mosques and 285 buildings of public service. . TOKI’s housing project aimed to create new living spaces, where people could socialize and promote the culture of family, neighborhood and solidarity. Thanks to the social housing program, low and middle income families, who cannot buy a house under existing market conditions, could own these houses with low price and long payment models. In accordance with the “Greener” approach, 192 of The gardens of the nation, which came into being with the aim of having at least one national garden in every city in the country, are also being built by TOKI. The old stadium areas in city centers are also turned into gardens by TOKI and designed as new life and staging areas in the event of an earthquake. TOKI transforms the old areas of the stadium, which have ended their useful life and located in the center of towns, into gardens. (Sakarya Nation Garden) (AA)

Under the 2023 goals, the nation’s gardens are being expanded in all 81 provinces to create healthy living spaces and recreation areas to improve the quality of life in urban places. TOKI is moving old industrial sites located in cities across the country to new facilities it has built so that artisans can produce in more modern areas. Providing employment opportunities to around 200 sub-sectors of the construction sector, TOKI continued its activities on construction sites without interruption while respecting sanitary conditions during the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides building infrastructure in Turkey, TOKI also operates in other countries like Indonesia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Albania to develop infrastructure for the communities that live there. Especially after natural disasters, earthquakes or tsunamis, TOKI has carried out reconstruction projects in these countries. For example, after a devastating earthquake that hit Albania in November 2019, TOKI started building 522 housing units in January 2020 to help rebuild the Adriatic nation. The project will cost around $ 51 million. View of the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of 522 houses in Albania by the Turkish Housing Development Administration (TOKI), in Lac, Albania on December 23, 2020 (AA)

In April, Turkish Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum ad that TOKI will build hundreds of houses for Crimean Tatars in Ukraine. “As part of the agreement, which is the first concrete step in our housing project for our Crimean Tatar parents who had to leave their homeland, we will build 500 houses in the cities of Kiev, Mykolaiv and Kherson by TOKI”, did he declare. mentionned. Source: TRT World

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/magazine/turkey-meets-the-million-houses-milestone-48308 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos