Cubas Unrest frames the great global struggle: dictators against democracies





The world was treated to an astonishing spectacle on Sunday: thousands of Cubans took to the streets in a wave of protests demanding, among other things, the end of a 62-year-old dictatorship.

Beyond serving as a defining moment for the island nation, the protests in at least 15 cities marked the latest episode of the greatest struggle of our time: the struggle between Democrats and authoritarians. In recent years, authoritarians have often seemed to gain the upper hand. Yet the Cuban unrest serves to pose the key question: whether authoritarian regimes will prevail in the long run, or are they sowing the seeds of their own demise.

The Cubans who took to the streets seemed to have more immediate concerns. They were protesting the lack of food and the shortage of Covid-19 vaccines. But their willingness to take their protests to the very doorstep of the Communist Party of Cuba headquarters showed deeper discontent. It’s hard to say whether the Cubans on the streets, like the citizens of Hong Kong who are pushing back the Chinese central government’s crackdown there, represent the start of a new wave of anti-authoritarianism or mere footnotes in a generally bad time for those who promote democracy. Granted, authoritarian regimes seem to be having a good run right now. Freedom House, a non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting freedom and democracy, reports that freedom across the world has declined for 15 consecutive years, a trend that accelerated last year. The long democratic recession is deepening, says Freedom House. In part of Central Europe and Central Asia in particular, a total of 18 countries experienced a decline in democratic trends last year, while only six in those regions experienced an improvement. Videos show thousands of Cubans protesting food and medicine shortages and calling for an end to dictatorship, in a rare spectacle of dissent. An increase in coronavirus cases and a slow rollout of vaccines add to the islands’ worst economic crisis in decades. Photo: Stringer / Reuters

These trend lines and the resistance of authoritarian rulers are apparent among world leaders who pose the greatest challenges to the United States and the Biden administration. In Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been the country’s supreme leader for 32 years, three times the time that Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini held the post. This year he held an election which placed his chosen candidate for president and who is likely on his way to becoming the next supreme leader after Mr Khamenei’s death. In Russia, Vladimir Putin has been in power, as president or prime minister, for 22 years, longer than the seemingly immobile Leonid Brezhnev ruled the Soviet Union. Mr Putin is getting closer to Joseph Stalin, who ruled for 29 years, and is well positioned to overtake him in longevity, given that he reorganized Russian law so that he could stay in power for more than a decade . In China, President Xi Jinping has been running the show for just nine years, but he has developed a cult of personality and devised a removal of term limits, allowing him to become a leader for life. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Venezuelan President Nicols Maduro appear no less determined to quell any threat to their personal power. Recent Chronicles of the Capital Journal So it seems like a boom time for autocrats. Yet the bubbling discontent in Cuba, Venezuela, Iran and Hong Kong, and the need for Mr. Putin to poison and imprison his opponents, begs the question of how long can the authoritarian race last. Is it possible that entrenched autocracies create the conditions for their own eventual downfall? Democracy is messy, but in an authoritarian system the problem is the absence of disorder. Personality cults thrive, voices against potentially good ideas are suppressed, healthy debate and innovative thinking are blocked. In a new article in Foreign Affairs magazine, Chinese expert Jude Blanchette notes this risk for Mr. Xi in China: Praise for the greatness of Xi Jinping The thought may seem simply curious or even comical to foreigners, but it has a truly deleterious effect on the quality of the take decision-making and information flows within the (communist) party. At least China has managed its economy well. Elsewhere, authoritarian systems have produced plundering of national resources, corruption and general mismanagement of the economy. Newsletter Sign-Up Journal of the capital Scoops, analysis and insights on Washington from the DC office of the WSJ. In the long run, you’d expect autocrats to pay the price, says Michael Abramowitz, president of Freedom House. The problem is, the long run can be very long. He notes that today’s autocrats are more politically savvy and attuned to material needs when necessary to blunt calls for civil liberties. And, of course, authoritarians can operate in a more closed information environment. So, yes, maybe the autocrats are laying the groundwork for their own demise. But they can also become better autocrats. Meanwhile, the best offense for democracies, especially the United States, the leader of the free world, is simply to make democracy work better so that it is more easily seen as the superior alternative. Write to Gerald F. Seib at [email protected]

