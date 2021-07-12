Monsoon rains hit Jaisalmer, flood Dharamshala but escape Delhi; lightning kills 41 across the country

Southwestern monsoon rains hit Jaisalmer and Ganganagar, the desert districts of Rajasthan on Monday, but missed in Delhi and parts of Haryana.

It rained in the outskirts of Delhi, Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Karnal in Haryana as clouds hovered over the nation’s capital, without relieving the heat, making it the monsoon season. more delayed since 2002. That year, the monsoon arrived on July 19.

Western Rajasthan, the Punjab and parts of Haryana also received rainfall.

The northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through Nagaur, Jaisalmer, Bharatpur, Aligarh, Karnal and Ganganagar, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The southwest monsoon typically covers Ganganagar and Jaisalmer after covering most of the country.

“In association with the continued prevalence of humid easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal in the lower levels for the past three days, increased cloud cover and scattered to fairly extensive precipitation over the past 24 hours, the south monsoon. west advanced further and covered most areas of Rajasthan and Punjab and other parts of Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh on July 12, ”the PTI news agency said citing the Met office.

A man covers himself in polythene and watches a flooded street as it rains in Jammu on Monday, July 12, 2021 (AP Photo)

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Raj, J&K; yellow for many states in North India

IMD issued an orange alert for Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, and a yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh for Tuesday while warning states of heavy rains. A red alert has been reported for Konkan and Goa, and central Maharashtra, while an orange alert has been issued for Gujarat, parts of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam, he said. declared. A yellow alert has also been issued for Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, parts of West Bengal and Kerala.

The IMD said heavy to very heavy rains are likely in isolated areas above Konkan and Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Meghalaya on Tuesday. Heavy rains are also forecast for Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Vidarbha in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, the coast of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Kerala and Mahe , IMD said. Some places in Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andhra Pradesh coast, Rayalseema and Yanam, and Telangana is expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning.

Vehicles stranded and damaged by flooding due to heavy rains after a downpour in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on Monday. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Cars and buildings swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains in HP’s Dharamshala

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh triggering flash floods that damaged buildings and cars in tourist spots. Bad weather also led to the closure of the airport here.

Video clips showed that a drain near Bhagsu Nag in the upper part of Dharamsala, next to Mecleodganj, changed course due to heavy rains, carrying four cars and several bicycles. A public school building in Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels were flooded.

The visuals also showed an overflowing Manjhi River in Dharamshala, wiping out nearly 10 stores in the area. In Shimla, the national road near Jhakri in the Rampur region was blocked due to heavy rains, ANI reported.

The district administration has asked tourists to postpone their visit to Dharamsala due to heavy rains. “Instructions were also given to the populations not to go to sensitive places subject to landslides. Some people have also been moved to safer places due to the flooding conditions in some areas of the district, ”said Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal, quoted by PTI.

Flood water sweeps through a street amid heavy rains after a downpour in Mcleodganj near Dharamshala on Monday. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Officials were tasked with immediately completing relief and rehabilitation of the displaced, and control rooms were set up, he said. Steps have also been taken to make weather forecasts accessible to the public.

Jindal said that according to IMD forecasts, the state will continue to receive heavy rains until July 16. With this in mind, orders were issued under the Disaster Management Act 2005 to district officers from all departments in Kangra district to remain vigilant.

PM Modi provides full support for flood-ravaged Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all possible support was extended to the flood-ravaged state. “The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. The authorities work with the state government. All possible supports are extensive. I pray for the safety of people in the affected areas, ”Modi tweeted.

The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is closely monitored. The authorities work with the state government. All possible supports are extensive. I pray for the safety of people in the affected areas. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

The Union’s Home Secretary, Amit Shah, also spoke with the CM of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, to take stock of the situation and assured him of all possible assistance from the Center. . “The NDRF teams are soon arriving there for relief work. The Interior Ministry is constantly monitoring the situation, ”Shah tweeted in Hindi.

At the same time, the recently appointed Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Sports and Youth, Anurag Thakur, originally from the state, called on the public and tourists to be very careful and not not go to the water sources. “Central and state governments are working with better coordination to deal with the ferocious form of natural calamity in Devbhoomi Himachal. There is a call to all tourists and the general public to be extra careful, not to leave homes unnecessarily and not to head for water sources, ”he tweeted.

Jaipur: A commuter crosses a road as it rains during lightning in the sky, in Jaipur on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo PTI)

41 killed in lightning in Rajasthan, UP and MP

At least 41 people have been killed in separate lightning incidents in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, the PTI news agency reported on Monday. Following this, Prime Minister Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

A total of 23 people, including 12 in Jaipur, were killed and 27 injured in lightning in Rajasthan. Besides Jaipur, deaths have been reported in Kota, Jhalawar, Baran, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Tonk – according to the Department of Disaster Management and Relief.

In Jaipur, 12 people, mostly young people, were killed and 11 injured after a lightning strike against the iconic watchtower near Amber Fort, officials said. Some of them were taking “selfies” on the watchtower, while the rest were on the nearby hill, they said. Those in the tower fell to the ground when lightning struck late Sunday evening.

Lucknow: A policeman uses an umbrella tent to protect himself from heavy rains in Lucknow on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Photo PTI)

Anand Kumar, senior secretary of the Department of Disaster Management and Relief, said the state government has released Rs 1.65 crore to the relevant district collectors for ex gratia assistance to the deceased’s dependents and treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, at least 12 people have been killed in separate lightning incidents in Fatehpur, Kaushambi and Firozabad districts of Uttar Pradesh in the past 24 hours, officials said. Five people including three women died in Fatehpur, three were killed in Firozabad and four in Kaushambi, they said.

Apart from this, six people, including two minors, were killed and 11 others injured in separate lightning incidents in parts of Madhya Pradesh.

Saddened by the loss of life due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The state government will provide all possible assistance to those affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021

Prime Minister Modi expressed his sorrow at the loss of human life across the country due to lightning and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased. “Saddened by the loss of life due to lightning strikes in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The state government will provide all possible assistance to those affected. From PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the deceased’s next of kin and Rs. 50,000 would be handed over to the injured: PM Modi, ”PMO tweeted.

Waterlogging near Gurdev Hospital on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana.

Uttarakhand: motorcyclist swept away in flooded stream

A motorcyclist was swept away on Monday by the rapid currents of a stream flooded by heavy falls between Tharali and Gwaladam in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, police said. He was trying to cross the swollen Lolti stream when he lost control of the vehicle, said Dhwaj Vir Singh, an officer at Tharali Station (SHO).

After residents alerted police to the incident, a search operation was launched. The bike was found stuck about 100 meters downstream, but the man could not be found, SHO said.