Donald Trump just happened to tell the truth about his views on the polls





Well, he did it again.

During his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas this weekend, Trump went wild with this line explaining his poll strategy:

“If it’s bad, I say it’s wrong. If it’s good, I say this is the most accurate poll ever.”

Yeah. What about the catch!

There are very few hotlines for Donald Trump since he got really involved in American politics in early 2015. His obsession with polls is definitely one of them.

It started as a love story. From his early days as a candidate, Trump was citing polls that were supposed to show him good news. He literally read aloud the positive poll numbers at the 2016 campaign rallies. And every time a new poll came out he considered good news for him – and there was plenty of it in the winter. 2015 and spring 2016 – Trump took to Twitter to brag about it.

“Wow, my poll numbers just got announced and exploded! He tweeted in December 2015. (Between May 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016, Trump sent over 280 tweets containing the word “poll,” according to Trump’s Twitter records.)

The relationship escalated during the 2016 general election campaign, as most data showed Hillary Clinton was likely to beat Trump.

“Even though we do pretty well in the polls, I don’t believe in polls anymore,” Trump said in a speech in October 2016. “I don’t believe them. I don’t believe them. has 10 and there’s a bad or two, it’s the only one they show. “

Then he won. And suddenly the polls became just another arrow in Trump’s conspiracy theories on everyone. Pollsters, to hear Trump say, have come after him. They didn’t want him to win so they faked his numbers to hurt him. They were fake news, like the others!

None of this was true, of course. Yes, pollsters missed the extent of the strength of Trump’s appeal to white non-college voters in the industrial Midwest. And, yes, those voters delivered Trump to the White House. But no one who conducts major national polls – Gallup, Pew and the media companies – was actively playing with numbers. (Read this to learn more about why the 2016 polls in major swing states missed the mark.)

And yet, for all his criticisms of the polls, Trump could not abandon them – even as his first term advanced and his numbers deteriorated. And even if he tried to convince voters, the polls didn’t matter to him.

“I love polls,” Trump said at a campaign rally in the fall of 2018. “Only when they’re good. When they’re not good, I don’t talk about them.” Except that he talked about it. Non-stop.

“We advertise everywhere, but as much as we do, the Fake News likes to say we’re not,” he tweeted in mid-September 2020. “Just be smart. money than we had at the same time in 2016. Spending also on other different elements of the campaign. Start doing well in the polls! “

“The Gallup poll just came out with the incredible conclusion that 56% of you say you are better off today, during a pandemic, than four years ago (OBiden). The highest number on record Pretty amazing! ” he tweeted in October 2016.

Then, after Trump’s defeat, of course, he blamed the polls – again.

“The fake pollsters from @ ABC / @ washingtonpost produced a possibly illegal removal poll just before the election, showing me a 17-point drop in Wisconsin when, in fact, on election day the race was even – and we are now preparing to win the state, “Trump tweeted on November 11, 2020.” Lots of these ‘deplorable’ cases! “

The truth exposed by all of this is that the polls are just another character in the story Donald Trump tells himself – and his adoring crowds – about his life and political fortune. As in every other aspect of his life – before, during and after his time in the White House – Trump is ready to distort (and shatter) the truth in order to match his favorite account of what’s going on. (As the Washington Post’s Philip Bump noted in 2019, Trump regularly does “polls.”)

Because Trump has no qualms about lying, he feels quite comfortable saying whatever he wants to say on the polls. And as he’s repeatedly admitted, whenever there’s a poll that doesn’t match Trump’s worldview, he just says it’s “wrong.”

Remember: When someone tells you exactly who they are and why they are doing what they are doing, believe them.

