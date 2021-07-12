Wembley violence won’t hamper UK World Cup bid – POLITICO





LONDON Boris Johnson has insisted the UK have a “very good record” to host the 2030 World Cup despite scenes of chaos at Wembley Stadium for the Euro 2020 final. Fans without tickets clashed with security personnel and police as they tried to force entry into the venue on Sunday evening. There were 86 arrests and 19 police officers were injured. England, which hosted and won the 1966 World Cup, failed to host the event in 2006 and 2018. The UK is currently preparing to host the 2030 final as part of a joint application with Ireland. Responding to a question from POLITICO at a Downing Street press conference on Monday, Johnson admitted the venture would be a long and difficult process, but said the UK and Ireland had a very good record. “It was a shame that a small minority yesterday tried to spoil it or behaved badly but I don’t think it took a toll on the atmosphere, certainly not in the stadium itself, he said. . The PM has pledged to look into what went wrong at Wembley, suggesting there were particular difficulties in enforcing checks due to social distancing requirements. Metropolitan Police said a small number had managed to clear security barriers and provided support to stewards at the scene, while the Football Association said it would “work with the relevant authorities to take measures against anyone identified as having unlawfully forced their way into the stadium. The organization of events has been criticized by MPs and security professionals. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said: These disturbing events also raise serious questions about security and policing during major events. Former Police Chief Superintendent Dal Babu told Times Radio that Sunday’s final, in which England lost to Italy, was a “disaster” in terms of maintaining the order and security. Antonello Guerrera, British correspondent for La Repubblica, was one of those who attended the match. It was a frightening experience. We were inside the stadium when the fans stormed the gates and it could have been really, really dangerous. Stefan Szymanski, professor of sports management at the University of Michigan, said that while it was not good looking it would not necessarily rule out the UK as it will still be able to launch a solid bid due to of its history and its position in the game. Alistair Walker contributed reporting.

