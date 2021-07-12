Pakistani Planning Minister Asad Umar calls for coronavirus vaccination





Coronavirus in Pakistan: There is a huge increase in new cases of coronavirus in Pakistan. The government is also cautious given the rapid pace of the pandemic.

This is the reason why the ministers of the Imran Khan government are now calling on people to get vaccinated. Pakistani Planning Minister Asad Umar is encouraging the country’s 27 million citizens over the age of 50 to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Asad Umar is also the head of the national body formed to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. He said people over 50 are more at risk.

In a tweet on Sunday, Asad Umar said 5.6 million or 20.6% of people in this age group in Pakistan have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The national body has asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing in public places, recording an increase in the rate of infection.

Officials say 27 more patients have died from COVID in Pakistan. At the same time, 1,980 new cases have been reported. As a result, the number of deaths from COVID in the country has risen to 22,582, while the number of people infected has reached 973,284.

According to the data, in the first case, the coronavirus infection rate in Pakistan is over 4%. The Department of National Health Services said it was the first time since May 30 that the infection rate had crossed four percent. On May 30, the infection rate was recorded at 4.05 percent.

Every day, the number of people infected with the coronavirus has tripled. As of June 21, 663 new cases of coronavirus were reported.

