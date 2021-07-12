Opinion: Rudely awake Modi plays Tibet card

By Ugyen Gyalpo

It’s funny how politics is played. Just a few years ago, Modi suppressed all Dalai Lama events to appease the Chinese leader. On the shores of Chennai, against the soft sounds of the crashing waves of the Indian Ocean, Xi and Modi had a cozy private dinner to the sound of classical Indian music. Modi and Xi both called the summit very productive and constructive. But as soon as Xi flew over the Himalayas, he threw his promises like his used tissue papers into the soils of India. Modi returned to Delhi brushing his gray mustache in contemplation and feeling assured of the promises made by Xi Jinping.

In just a few months, the pledging citadel collapsed when Modi was caught off guard in his complacency and new charade of trust, when Chinese armies brazenly ambushed the Indians in deadly hand-to-hand combat. on the doors. of the sky. The shameless Xi watched and stood in silence, as Modi braced himself after being plunged into a panic attack. India was once again stabbed in the back by the Chinese as they had done in 1962. Overnight India, out of the blue, was thrown into a war in the corridors of the roof of the world.

Fast forward a few years later from the days of the all-Tibet-related snobbish and appeasement policy towards China, to a time of heightened tension on the occupied Indochinese borders of Tibet, at a time when India finds himself surrounded, a suddenly awakened Modi stealthily deploys his stratagem and prepares to play the Tibet card. A precursor to all of this is the first private phone call made by the sitting Indian Prime Minister, the first to Modis, already in office for a long time, to wish His Holiness his 86th birthday.

A well-intentioned move and widely greeted with fanfare and cautious optimism by Tibetans around the world. It is high time that Modi stood up and recognized Tibet once and for all as an independent country. A precedence already established by an American senator who will not fail to gain wind given the strong bipartisan support for the Tibetan cause. Unlike the 1950s, where Nehru likely buried his conscience in the closet and swept Tibet’s rightful place in the world under the rug of political conspiracy and sacrificed Tibet on the altar of geopolitical interest.

It is truly tragic that today India is paying a huge price as a direct result of Nehrus’ blunder in its dealings with China vis-à-vis Tibet. Nehrus, two prominent advisers to Krishnan Menon and Panikar, is also to blame for organizing this bludgeoning policy which catapulted the death and cataclysmic destruction of Tibet.

Fast forward to 2021, times have changed dramatically. India is not the same India it was in the 1950s. Modi may as well have used Xi Jinping’s rhetoric as in his recent centenary speech to warn China that no one can intimidate India anymore. India is a nuclear power and a force to be reckoned with in the global scheme of things. With the coalition of Western allies behind and Japan and Australia at its side, India should also exercise its prowess and not let China trample everywhere. India should also not let China dictate its terms and let His Holiness go freely within the borders of India, even if it is in sensitive areas such as the old historical areas of Tibet like the ‘Arunachal Pradesh.

I think India should wipe out the last vestige of Nehrus’ cowardice and should once and for all come out with the backbone of truth and break down this wall of hypocrisy and declare and recognize Tibet as an independent country. I have always said that if Nehru had a second chance at life, if he was resurrected from his grave, in retaliation for his colossal moral failure, he would redeem himself quickly by re-establishing once and for all the historical facts that Tibet does. has never been part of China.

Even in the United States, a bill initiated by Republican Senator Scott Perry last year and whose amended version is gaining momentum, which seeks to recognize all of Tibet, both political Tibet and the Ethnographic Tibet, which includes the three provinces as an independent country. The importance, symbolism, and future of the bill go beyond how Tibet is used as a tool for the self-interest of the United States. But that’s not the point. This bill has the potential to set a precedent for the cause of Tibet and other nations to follow suit in declaring Tibet as an independent country.

If India is to follow suit, this change in India’s policy towards Tibet vis-à-vis China will open the floodgates of support fronts for Tibet, so far fearing that China’s economic prowess follow suit and cement this fact and resuscitate Tibet to life and place Tibet as a historic buffer zone eliminating all borders with China.

It will also help pave the way for change in CTA’s policy, which has so far been hit a dead-end wall for over thirty years, stuck at an embarrassing crossroads, unable to withdraw or advance its policy of ‘mid-point approach. If they’ve been waiting for the perfect tide to turn back on their failed policy, the culmination of all these wind changes is the perfect time to make that crucial decision. A new referendum using the weapons of democracy should give Tibetans the right to a public opinion poll that reflects the true aspirations of Tibetans inside Tibet, based on the manifestation of suffering amplified by horrific forms of self-reliance. immolations. There is no way the Tibetans inside Tibet will ever want to live with the Chinese, let alone the autonomy case that the CCP has laughed at. The disconnection from the reality on the ground and from the political framework of CTA is there and we can no longer ignore this elephant in the room. I really think Tibetans have moved on with the changing times from our semi-feudal days that we should treat the world on our own terms, free from old dogmas and religious attachments and walk forward and not backward which caused this. fate mainly because of our own failures.

For now, whatever favorable wind blows that may seem to help move the pendulum for Tibet, we must seize the opportunity to build our case. We have nothing to lose. Over the past seventy years Tibet has been sucked to its core, mountains have been moved, our civilization is on the brink of extinction.

The only goal of CTA should be to find a closure and a solution to the Tibetan cause as soon as possible! Otherwise, with the whims and political theater that our democratic organization has become, I sometimes wonder if we even need our government to move further away from our cause. Any movement can also be supported from the local level and ours is no different. CTA must heed the feelings of the Tibetan people who grow impatient day by day and now question the very purpose of their founding while still lost in endless quarrels. Wake up before it’s too late. It’s already late !!!

(The opinions expressed are his own)

The author is a blogger from The Roar of the Snow Lion. He’s a Tibetan living in Woodside, New York.