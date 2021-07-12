Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, Amit Shah; Kejriwal to visit Goa

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Goa on Tuesday

After visiting Punjab, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, AAP President Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Goa on Tuesday. Speaking to Twitter, Delhi CM ducked Congress and the BJP, saying “Enough dirty politics. There is no shortage of funds, only a dearth of honest intention. Goa wants an honest policy ”. Goa is expected to go to the polls in February 2022.

UP ATS arrests 3 suspects linked to arrested Al Qaeda terrorists

A day after Uttar Pradesh Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested 2 al-Qaeda terrorists from the Kakori area in Lucknow, efforts are underway to track down their associates and find out who is funding them for carry out terrorist operations in the state. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, DGP Law & Order Prashant Kumar revealed that the arrested terrorists had plotted to carry out serial explosions in overcrowded locations before Independence Day. Earlier today, the two terrorists were presented in court as a massive manhunt is underway to catch terrorists from their associates involved in the operations.

Rajinikanth rules out political plunge after new rumors

Hours after reviving speculation about a political plunge, Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth categorically ruled out such a possibility on Monday. Notably, Rajinikanth had dashed the hopes of thousands of his supporters by reversing his decision to join politics before the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Three days ago, he returned to India after spending a few weeks in the United States for a general health check. In an official statement, Rajinikanth said, “Due to the current situation, what we expected has not happened. I have no idea of ​​going into politics again. “Further, he announced that the Rajini Makkal Mandram would be dissolved and continue as the Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association. The acclaimed actor made the decision afterwards. to have met the officials of the Rajini Makkal Mandram in Chennai.

Zydus Cadila’s COVID vaccine to be urgently approved in days

As India’s vaccination campaign drags on, sources said Monday that approval of Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine will take a few more days. Zydus Cadila applied for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for ZyCoV-D on July 1, after the completion of the third phase of testing. The Ahmedabad-based company that developed the world’s first COVID-19 DNA vaccine is looking to launch it for 12+ years, making it the first vaccine to inoculate adolescents in India. Recently, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the manufacturing plant.

Rath Yatra 2021: Jharkhand CM urges people to ‘seek blessings from home’

Amid the current pandemic, the country is set to celebrate one of its biggest festivals of the year Jagannath Rath Yatra 2021. However, due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 infections, the government of Jharkhand banned Rath Yatra in the state. The statement was released by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who urged all citizens to stay at home to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Uttarakhand CM meets PM Modi, Amit Shah on Kanwar and Char Dham Yatra

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah in Delhi for the first time since taking over as head of Uttarakhand CM. Kanwar yatra and Char Dham yatra were among the topics discussed at the meeting. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami detailed his government’s plans for the Char Dham yatra.

Delhi BJP Protests Kejriwal Government Over Water Crisis

In a recent development regarding the issue of the Delhi water crisis, BJP members gathered in large numbers to protest against the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal on Monday July 12. The Delhi government has taken the Supreme Court to request the release of Haryana water. Adesh Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Delhi Unity BJP Party, along with other BJP members, staged a protest against water scarcity in the nation’s capital.

Amit Shah Inaugurates Key Development Projects in Gandhinagar, Gujarat

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat on Monday, inaugurated several development projects in Gandhinagar and Kalol. Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 448 crore in his constituency of Lok Sabha, Gandhinagar. The Union Minister of Interior also inaugurated on Monday the Civic Center in Bhopal, Ahmedabad costing Rs 4 crores and the new reading room costing Rs 7 crores as well as the community hall and the party grounds in Bejalpur.

California’s Death Valley has become the most famous place on the planet

As California teems with strong heat waves, the temperature in Death Valley has hit an all-time high for a third day. A thermometer outside the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the heart of Death Valley recorded 54 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest spot on the blue planet. However, denying the allegations, a US National Park Service ranger said he usually measures more than the official reading.

Cuba: locals protest for ‘freedom’, food and COVID vaccines

Cubans have taken to the streets of Havana and other cities to protest against the Communist government. The people marched against vaccine shortages, food shortages and high prices amid the COVID-19 crisis. Protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “Join” before police arrived, according to the Associated Press.

