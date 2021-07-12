FACT CHECK: Jokowi video circulating in 2020 shows driver and wife getting help





Merdeka.com – The video of President Joko Widodo’s statement on assistance to drivers and assistants is circulating again. In the 28-second video clip, the words “Can the driver of the van or not, sir?”“ The video clip is from a TV show titled “POLRI WILL DRIVE A SAFETY PROGRAM”. special “Bus or truck drivers and drivers will receive an incentive of IDR 600,000 per month for 3 months. The budget prepared here is IDR 360 billionsaid the president Jokowi in the video. Search merdeka.com performs a search to find out the veracity of the information contained in the download. As a result, the video has been circulating since April 2020. Referring to the merdeka.com article titled “Jokowi Calls Police to Distribute Rp600,000 to Taxi, Truck, Bus and Kernet Drivers” from April 9, 2020, it was explained that this program is similar to the pre-card program. -employment. President Joko Widodo has released a number of aid to communities affected by Covid-19, particularly in the Greater Jakarta region. In addition to those that were registered by name by address by the government, President Joko Widodo said there was also an additional 360 billion rupee aid from the National Police which would be distributed 600,000 rupees per month to the public. “The national police will also implement a security program. It is like the pre-employment card program, namely the national police security program for taxis, trucks, buses and internet attendants,” President Joko Widodo said at an online press conference Thursday (9/4). Jokowi added that the aid will be combined with government social assistance and a number of trainings to be provided by the national police, with the number of beneficiaries reaching 197,000. “So this is a combination of social assistance and training, which will be provided for 3 months. The budget is prepared at 360 billion rupees,” Jokowi explained. Then in the cover article76 titled “This is the stage of distribution of Corona social assistance of Rp 600,000 from the police for 197 thousand other drivers” on April 16, 2020, explained the stages of provision of assistance. The actual distribution will be done simultaneously in 34 provinces which are divided into three stages. Phase I from April 15 to May 15, 2020, Phase II from May 16 to June 15, 2020 and Phase III from June 16 to July 15, 2020. “We hope that this security program can be carried out in an orderly manner and that the participants who receive this assistance are on the right track”, explained the traffic chief of the national police, Inspector General Istiono in his press release, Thursday (16/4/2020). Technically, Istiono continued, his party worked with the BIS Bank to send social funds through passbooks and debit cards. It’s about maintaining physical distancing and social distancing. Conclusion The video of President Jokowi mentioning that there is assistance for drivers and assistants is an old video that has been circulating since April 2020. The program ended on July 15, 2020. Do not be easy to believe and double check all the information you get, make sure it comes from a reliable source, so that it can be justified. [lia]

