John F. Kennedy Jr. not yet alive to join Trump in power





Conspiracy theories that John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife are alive have circulated, even though it has been 22 years since the plane crashed.

An old claim that John F. Kennedy Jr. faked his death in a plane crash in 1999 has been revived. This time around, online conspiracy theorists believe he’s going to herald a big reveal with former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, although some online users still claim, without evidence, that Trump did in fact win the election.

The Kennedy says he recently received a resurgence of interest when comedy group The Good Liars interviewed a Trump supporter and posted the video on Twitter. The woman in the video wears a Trump Kennedy 2021 shirt and says she believes Kennedy is still alive and will be Trump’s vice president in 2021.

The Good Liars video has been viewed over 400,000 times.

We spoke to a woman who believes that later this year Donald Trump will be president with JFK Jr (1960-1999) as vice president. pic.twitter.com/jcs9Entzmz

– The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) July 6, 2021

THE QUESTION

Is John F. Kennedy Jr. alive and joining former President Donald Trump in trying to win back the presidency?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

No, there is no evidence that John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and former President Donald Trump will not be President in 2021. On July 20, 1999, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that all passengers of the plane had been killed in the crash.

WHAT WE FOUND

John F. Kennedy Jr. was a lawyer, journalist, and magazine editor, and the son of former President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy Onassis. John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and his sister Lauren Bessette, were confirmed dead by the National Transportation Safety Board after a plane crash on Marthas Vineyard on July 16, 1999. The crash was highly publicized. , but since his death, netizens have speculated that he and his wife were still alive.

Travis View, host of the QAnon Anonymous podcast, where hosts explore and discuss conspiracy theories and QAnon culture, told VERIFY that the myth of JFK’s life began in April 2018 with a Q drop – or theory. posted anonymously online by an individual known only as Q.

Q’s posts kicked off a movement known as QAnon, a conspiratorial network that began in 2017 after former President Donald Trump was elected, and many posters believe there was and was there is a concerted deep state effort to remove Trump from office.

View said the drop in Q referred to the conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton was responsible for JFK Jr’s death in 1999.

The absurd and baseless story claims that Clinton killed JFK Jr. in that fateful plane crash because he was going to run for the US Senate seat she wanted. This led some QAnon followers to speculate that JFK Jr. wasn’t dead after all, View said.

After the claim was published, another anonymous poster claimed to be Kennedy himself and in June 2018, hinted that he had faked his death, View told VERIFY, adding that Q denied the legitimacy of the claim and said Kennedy was not alive, but was not. Don’t stop some QAnon followers from believing JFK Jr. is alive anyway.

Even though Kennedy’s Theory of Lives arose out of the same forums where main QAnon believers followed and published, View stated that JFK’s Lives Group is a minority QAnon sect and not a main QAnon belief. The majority of QAnon followers don’t believe JFK Jr is alive.

I suspect that JFK Jr.’s obsession stems from the belief that JFK [former President John Fitzgerald Kennedy] was assassinated by the Deep State. Some QAnon followers are drawn to the idea of ​​JFK Jr. avenging his father’s death, View said.

Q hasn’t posted since December 2020, View said, and most subscribers have been taken off traditional networks and are using other platforms, such as messaging apps and pseudo-anonymous social networking sites.

An update on how we approach movements and organizations linked to violence https://t.co/YJb4E46BJf

– Facebook press room (@fbnewsroom) August 19, 2020

In January, Facebook announced that it had deleted 3,000 pages, 9,800 groups, 420 events, 16,200 Facebook profiles and 25,000 Instagram accounts for violating their policy against QAnon. In July 2020, Twitter announced that it would no longer broadcast content and accounts associated with QAnon in Trends and Recommendations.

On a pseudo-anonymous social site, VERIFY found a profile under the name of John F. Kennedy Jr. which was created on July 1, 2021. As of July 8, the profile had over 4,000 subscribers.

The profile reads: Trump / Kennedy 2021 Stay tuned for the big reveal # WWG1WGA. The hashtag, and tagline known to QAnon subscribers, is an acronym for Where We Go One, We All Go.

The profile photo is of a man named Vincent Fusca, a real person who some claim is actually Kennedy Jr. in disguise. On YouTube, an October 2018 video with over 59,000 views claims Fuscas’s wife is actually Carolyn B. Kennedy, who also died on the plane.

Vincent Fusca, whom some Qanon conspiracy theorists believe to be John F. Kennedy Jr. in disguise, was looking overhead. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/1uVlPSFjCA

– William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 27, 2021

A Twitter profile by the name of Fuscas is still active with over 133,000 followers, and the last tweet posted on January 7. QAnon’s content with the Kennedy Jr. plot referenced dates back to June 2019 on the profile.

The Good Liars posted a video on July 7 showing them confronting Fusca with the caption: Many Trump supporters believe it to be JFK Jr – who was 61, handsome and currently dead. The video has over 23,000 likes and over 900 comments.

Your reporters strive to separate fact from fiction so you can understand what's right and wrong online.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox43.com/article/news/verify/government-verify/no-there-isnt-evidence-to-support-claims-john-f-kennedy-jr-faked-his-death-and-will-join-trump-in-office/536-baf42377-d20c-4654-acb0-ccf1b331cd89

