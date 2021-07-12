Family of Burnley woman who died in Pakistan calls on Boris Johnson to investigate the circumstances of her death





The family of a Burnley woman who died in Pakistan under suspicious circumstances have asked Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look into the case. (Getty Images)

Relatives of Kelsey Devlin, 28, suspect she may have died abnormally and are calling for an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Kelsey flew to Pakistan on June 3 and died on June 30. Her husband and two children, an eight-year-old girl and her five-year-old son, accompanied her.

They are believed to have gone with Kelsey’s partner’s mother as she was gravely ill.

Kelsey’s family say they were told she was admitted to hospital on June 9 and three days later were told she was very ill. They were later told that she had been placed in an induced coma before learning the heartbreaking news of her death.

The family allege Kelsey was buried without any consultation or consent from them and was not informed until after the funeral.

They have now called on Boris Johnson and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to look into the matter and order an independent investigation.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham also wrote to Imran Khan asking for help from his government.

Higginbotham said today: “The death of Kelsey Devlin overseas is deeply upsetting and the family are naturally looking for answers so they can mourn.

“The only way to do this is to have a fair and independent investigation and I am doing all I can to support the family with this.

Kelsey’s family have also reported their concerns to Lancashire Police.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: We have been notified of Miss Devlins’ death. We are liaising with the partners concerned to support his family. Our hearts go out to his family at this sad time.

A relative of Kelsey said: “Our family is heartbroken for the loss of a truly amazing and loving family member.

“We are looking for help and support to advertise and help us get answers about the reasons for Kelsey’s death.”

