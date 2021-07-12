8 key findings about Christians in India

Christian worshipers wearing face masks offer prayers at St. Mary’s Basilica in Bengaluru on December 24, 2020 (Manjunath Kiran / AFP via Getty Images)

Some say that Christianity in India dates back to the first disciples of Jesus in the first century of our era Today there are millions of Christians in the country, although they represent only 2.4% of the massive population of India. South India is home to about half of the country’s Christians, and Christians make up a relatively large portion of the population in the more sparsely populated northeastern India, where the vast majority of Christians belong to tribal communities.

Here are eight key findings about Christians in India, according to a recent report from the Pew Research Center.

The Pew Research Center conducted this analysis to take a closer look at the Christian population in India. It is based on the 2021 report Religion in India: tolerance and segregation, the most comprehensive and in-depth exploration of Indian public opinion to date. For this report, we have completed 29,999 face-to-face interviews in 17 languages with adults aged 18 and over living in 26 Indian states and three Union Territories. The sample included interviews with 22,975 Hindus, 3,336 Muslims, 1,782 Sikhs, 1,011 Christians, 719 Buddhists and 109 Jains. Another 67 respondents belong to other religions or have no religious affiliation. Interviews for this nationally representative survey were conducted from November 17, 2019 to March 23, 2020. Respondents were selected using a probability sampling design that would allow a robust analysis of all major religious groups in India, as well as all major regional areas. Six groups were targeted for oversampling as part of the survey design: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and those living in the Northeast region. The data has been weighted to account for the different probabilities of selection among respondents and to align with the demographic benchmarks of the Indian adult population from the 2011 census. Here is the questions used for this report, along with the responses, and its methodology.

Among Indians, 0.4% of adults are Hindus who have converted to Christianity. Conversion is a controversial issue in India, and nine states have promulgated laws against proselytism in early 2021. While Christianity is a religion of proselytizing, many other religions in India do not proselytize and religious conversion is rare in the country. Overall, only 2% of respondents report a religion different from the one in which they were raised, including 0.4% who converted to Christianity. Christian converts in India are mostly former Hindus, but the survey also reveals that Hindus tend to gain as many people as they lose through a change of religion (0.7% of respondents were raised as Hindus and now identify as something else, while 0.8% were raised as something else but now identify as Hindu) . Converted Christians in India are disproportionately located in the south, while some are also located in the east. Most converts say they belong to lower castes, that is, they identify with Listed castes (sometimes called Dalits), listed tribes or other backward classes. Most converts also come from poor backgrounds, that is, they report having recently struggled to pay for food or other necessities.

There is no clear majority denomination among Indian Christians. While many Indian Christians identify as Catholics (37%), a variety of others the denominations are present in India. For example, 13% of Indian Christians are Baptists, 7% identify with the Church of North India, and 7% identify with the Church of South India.

Three-quarters of Indian Christians (76%) say religion is very important in their lives, and Indian Christians engage in a variety of traditional beliefs and practices. Almost all Indian Christians (98%) say they believe in God, and Christians in India are more likely than most other faith communities to say they pray daily (77%). Most Indian Christians also attend church weekly (55%) and an overwhelming share donates money to a church (89%). At the same time, although 78% of Christians in India report reading or listening to the Bible at least once a week, smaller proportions report having several traditional beliefs rooted in the Bible, most notably the belief in judgment day (49%). and miracles (48%).

Substantial parts of Indian Christians follow religious practices and beliefs that are not traditionally associated with Christianity. Most Indian Christians say they believe in karma (54%), which is not rooted in the Christian religion. And many Indian Christians also believe in reincarnation (29%) and that the Ganges has the power to purify (32%), two fundamental teachings of Hinduism. It is also quite common for Indian Christians to observe customs related to other religions, such as celebrating Diwali (31%) or wearing a frontal mark called bindi (22%), most commonly worn by Hindu, Buddhist and Jain women. .

Indian Christians disproportionately identify with lower castes (74%), of which 57% with Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST). India’s caste system is a social hierarchy that can dictate class and social life, including who a person can marry. Today, regardless of their religion, Indians almost universally to identify with a category of caste. Among Christians, 33% identify as SC, while 24% identify as ST. And Christians are a little more likely than the general Indian population to say that there is widespread caste discrimination in India. For example, among Indians in general, 20% say there is widespread discrimination against CSs in India, compared to 31% among Christians who say the same. A smaller proportion of Christians (18%) say there is a lot of discrimination against Christians in India, and even fewer say they have personally experienced recent discrimination because of their caste (11%) or their religion (10%).

Indian low caste Christians are much more likely than upper caste Christians (also called the general category) to have both Christian and non-Christian beliefs. Indian Christians who belong to SC, ST and other lower castes tend to believe in angels and demons at significantly higher rates than Christians in upper castes. For example, about half of lower caste Christians (51%) believe in demons or evil spirits, while only 12% of upper caste Christians hold this belief. Christians in the lower castes are also more likely than Christians in the general category to believe in spiritual forces that are not generally associated with Christianity, such as karma (58% vs. 44%) and the evil eye (33% vs. 12 %).

On the whole, Indian Christians are less prone to religious segregation than some other groups. For example, Christians are less likely than other religious groups to say that stopping interfaith marriage is very important. Among Christians, 37% say it is very important to stop interfaith marriage of Christian women, while 35% say the same of Christian men. In contrast, about two-thirds of Hindus and an even larger share of Muslims say it is crucial to stop such marriages between men and women in their respective communities. In addition, fewer Christians (22%) than Hindus (47%) and Muslims (45%) report all of their close friends share their religion. In part, these attitudes may reflect the regional concentration of Christians in the South, where opposition to interfaith marriage is generally less prevalent and religious segregation on the whole is less pronounced.

Politically, Christians favor the Indian National Congress (INC) opposed to the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is oftendescribed as the promotion of a Hindu nationalist ideology. A plurality of Christian voters (30%) say they voted for INC in the legislative elections of 2019, which roughly corresponds to the shares of Muslims and Sikhs who voted for the INC. Only one in ten Indian Christian voters say they voted for the BJP in 2019, the lowest share among all major Indian religious groups. Once again, Christian voting patterns in India reflect the political preferences of South Indians more generally. In the 2019 legislative elections, the BJP obtained its lowest share of the vote in the South, including among Hindus; many people in the South, including Christians, voted for regional parties.

