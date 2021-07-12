The government asked to cancel the paid individual vaccination policy





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The government is invited to cancel the policy of selling Covid-19 vaccines via the program Mutual cooperation vaccination Individual. The coordinator of the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) Fatia Maulidiyanti said the policy of paid individual vaccination should be revoked. Indeed, President Joko Widodo stressed that the government will make all Covid-19 vaccines free. "The paid vaccine should be canceled and this policy revoked," Fatia said in an online virtual press conference on Monday (12/7/2021). Also read: Commission IX calls on government to increase free vaccines, not to sell vaccines Rules regarding paid vaccination It is indicated in the Regulation of the Minister of Health number 19 of 2021 concerning the second amendment to the Regulation of the Minister of Health number 10 of 2021 concerning the implementation of vaccination in the context of the fight against the Covid pandemic- 19

Register now E-mail In the Ministry of Health, the definition of Gotong Royong vaccination is broadened, and not only the vaccination of workers, families or other relatives whose financing is taken care of by legal persons or business entities. Vaccinations of individuals for which the costs are borne by the person concerned are also included in the category Vaccination in mutual cooperation. The purchase price of the vaccine in the program is set at Rp 321,660 per dose. Vaccination participants will also be charged a vaccination service fee of Rp 117,910 per dose. Thus, for each vaccine injection dose, participants must spend Rp 439,570. Because two doses of vaccine are required, the total cost of vaccination per individual is Rp 879,140. Also read: Members of the House of Representatives call for paid vaccinations to be canceled, not just postponed This policy has attracted criticism. PT Kimia Farma Tbk has finally postponed the implementation of the individual mutual cooperation vaccinations which should have started on Monday. Fatia said delaying paid vaccinations was not the right solution. According to Fatia, the policy will give President Jokowi a bad perception. “Because if he’s not (revoked), in the end we’ll know that Jokowi licked his own saliva,” Fatia said. “When he said that vaccines are not paid for, vaccines are free, but in the end we see that today there will be paid vaccines,” he added.

