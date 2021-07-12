Chris Smith seeks to allow US citizens to sue China over COVID-19





A decision by Representative Christopher Smith (R-Hamilton) to allow U.S. citizens to sue the Chinese government for its lack of transparency during the coronavirus pandemic is expected to get a recorded vote on Tuesday. Smith proposed an amendment to the Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement (EAGLE) Act that seeks to hold the Chinese Communist Party and other foreign governments accountable for the misrepresentation of Covid data to the World Health Organization ( WHO). Knowing that Xi Jinping and his government have consistently failed to be truthful and transparent, my amendment seeks not only to gain access to more information, but also to bring much-needed relief to loved ones of those who have died and to those who have suffered severe pandemic, Smith said. The Smith Amendment would waive the Foreign Immunities Act so that Americans could seek pecuniary damages for bodily injury, death, or loss of property if China was found to have misrepresented the facts about COVID-19. The Smith Amendment, which will be considered by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, reflects a 2016 law that allowed families of Americans who died in the September 11, 2011 terrorist attacks to sue the government of Saudi Arabia. Congress overturned President Obama’s veto. Justice delayed is justice denied, said Smith, the committee’s second-largest Republican. We need to find out the truth about what happened and who was involved to bring justice to those who suffered greatly. Aside from the damages paid to the people who have endured so much suffering and loss, my amendment may bring discovery and the opportunity in the courts to ask probing questions that will hopefully lead to answers and help prevent this type of behavior in the future. Smith is also considering amending the EAGLE Act to force the Biden administration to develop an alternative plan for the 2022 Olympics currently scheduled in Beijing in opposition to China’s human rights policies. To think that Xi Jinping would host athletes and spectators while simultaneously slaughtering the people of Xinjiang is unacceptable, Smith said. A change of venue is possible if there is the political will of the international community for it, and we must insist on it. Four members of Congress from New Jersey sit on the committee: Representatives Albio Sires (D-West New York), Andy Kim (D-Moorestown), Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and Smith.

