Boris Johnson dodges kneeling issue after racist abuse against England players





Boris Johnson has ducked whether he would kneel like England players after the PM condemned racist abuse against black members of the national football team. Mr Johnson said on Monday morning that those responsible for racist abuse against three players who missed penalties, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, in the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy should have ashamed of themselves. However, when asked at a Downing Street briefing if he would consider joining the players in kneeling in protest against racism, the PM declined to answer. On Black Lives Matter and the importance of it, I will just reiterate what I have always said over and over again, Mr Johnson said at the briefing. I think people should feel free to show their respect and show how much they condemn racism in this country in any way they choose. He added: I was there last night and noticed the whole crowd was respectful when our players took the knee and I didn’t hear a single boo. The prime minister has already been criticized for failing to act quickly to condemn football fans who booed the national team earlier this year. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday accused Mr Johnson of a lack of leadership on the issue and suggested his comments criticizing player abuse would ring hollow. It’s about leadership and I’m afraid the Prime Minister missed the leadership test because whatever he says today about racism he had a simple choice at the start of this tournament over the boos of those who were kneeling, Sir Keir told reporters. “The Prime Minister did not call it and the actions and inactions of the leaders have consequences, so I am afraid the Prime Minister’s words today will ring hollow. Ahead of the Euro 2020 tournament, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson refused to condemn fans booing English players and only urged them to be respectful. However, days later, Downing Streets’ response to the issue changed to say Mr Johnson wanted fans to cheer, not boo the team. Home Secretary Priti Patel was also criticized for choosing not to condemn booed fans as she argued it was a choice for them and described the act of kneeling as a political gesture. Additional reports by the PA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-knee-england-racism-b1882795.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos