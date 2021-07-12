Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook and Twitter sued by former US President Donald Trump – why is Trump attacking Big Tech?





Former US President Donald Trump said Wednesday, July 7, that he would sue the biggest names in tech and social media, citing Googles YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and their CEOs in several class-action lawsuits against the companies.

Mr. Trump received a two-year ban from Facebook following the Capitol riot that took place on January 6, 2021.

It was banned from Facebook on January 7, with Facebook confirming in April that the ban would remain in effect for two years until January 7, 2023.

In the wake of the Capitol Riot, Twitter also imposed a total ban on the former US president’s account.

The site said Mr. Trumps’ tweets of January 8 this year violated their content policy of Glorification of Violence, following the platform’s previous attempts to tag the tweets of the former president declaring he won the 2020 US presidential election and alleging electoral fraud with Stop the Steal. as misinformation and misleading in November of last year.

“We’re going to hold Big Tech very accountable,” Mr. Trump said at his New Jersey press conference on Wednesday.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook and Twitter sued by former US President Donald Trump – why is Trump suing Big Tech? (Photo: Olivier Douliery / AFP via Getty Images)

The move was seen as the latest in a long line of inadequate attempts by Mr. Trump to attempt to bring legal challenges to those he says cost him a second term and denied him the right to free speech. .

Why is Trump suing Big Tech?

Following his ban from Twitter and Facebook, Mr Trump claimed he had been censored by social media companies, with censorship being one of the main complaints included in his lawsuits against tech companies and their companies. general managers.

Discussing the litigation at his press conference, he said it was also a “very nice development for our freedom of expression” which would result in the end of the shadow ban, a shutdown of the silence and an end to blacklisting, banning, and revoking what you know so well. “

In his lawsuit against Facebook, the former president says the social media giant has a status that goes beyond that of a private company to that of a state actor and, as such, is limited by the First Amendment right to free speech in censorship. decisions it takes with regard to its Users.

The lawsuit against Facebook adds that it has increasingly engaged in impermissible censorship resulting from a threat of legislative action, an erroneous use of Section 230 of the Communications Act and a voluntary participation in joint activities with federal actors.

In filing class actions, Mr. Trump has joined other parties’ cases and urged others who have been banned from social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and YouTube to join him in his campaign to come back on social networks.

Mr Trump has also created a fundraiser to bolster his efforts, following the costly defeats of his legal teams in U.S. courts following his defeat in the 2021 presidential election.

Who is Trump suing?

Filed in U.S. federal court in Florida, Mr. Trump’s lawsuits have targeted YouTube (owned by Google), Twitter and Facebook, as well as company CEOs Sundar Pichai, Jack Dorsey and Mark Zuckerberg.

Rather than targeting YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in his lawsuit, Mr. Trump and his legal team have taken on the parent company of video streaming platforms Google and CEO Sundar Pichai.

Indeed, when Donald Trump’s YouTube account was first suspended following violence within the U.S. government in early January, Google turned the suspension into an indefinite ban with YouTube declaring Mr. Trump to post new videos on the platform would only be waived when the risk of violence or incitement to violence decreases.

Mr Trump’s lawsuits come as big tech companies like Facebook and Google remain under the control of governments and regulators around the world for their enormous market power and dominance in the tech landscape.

Will the prosecution succeed?

Experts say the lawsuits are flawed and inconsistent, with Trump equating tech and social media companies with the U.S. government by saying he must abide by the same rules as governments on constitutional issues such as free speech and d expression guaranteed by the First Amendment.

This position ignores Section 230 of the United States Communications Decency Act, often cited as the law maintaining an open and free Internet, which underpins social media moderation policies and suppression practices. content that violates their own standards.

The Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), an international technology trade association that counts Facebook, Twitter and Google among its members, called the lawsuits a frivolous class action lawsuit.

CCIA President Matt Schruers said in a statement: Digital services have the right to enforce their terms of service.

“A frivolous class action lawsuit will not change the fact that users, even US presidents, must abide by the rules they have agreed to.

