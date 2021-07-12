Afghan situation to dominate Jaishankar’s visit to Central Asia





Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar will travel to Central Asia on Tuesday for two back-to-back Afghanistan-focused meetings, which will see him face-to-face with Foreign Ministers of Pakistan and China, as well as the same conference as Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad.

Jaishankar will first attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting in Dushanbe on July 13-14, after which he will travel to Tashkent for a regional connectivity conference on July 15-16.

Although Mr. Jaishankar has been in the same location as Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at least twice in recent months, the SCO meeting marks the first time he will be in the room with the minister. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, since the two met in Moscow last September, when they agreed to defuse tensions over the real line of control.

However, the deal has yet to be fully implemented on the ground. The MEA declined to say whether Mr. Jaishankar and Mr. Wang will have a separate meeting at either of the two locations they will both be visiting.

Also Read: As Taliban Takes Over Afghanistan, Students Fear Going Back To Dark Days

Both meetings are expected to focus on the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and regional solutions for the country following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, organizers said.

Dushanbe will host a special meeting of the SCO contact group of eight member states (Russia, India, China, Pakistan and Central Asian states) with Afghan Foreign Minister Hanif Atmar on July 14. Significantly, the contact group, which normally meets at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers, is being reclassified this time, and all foreign ministers are expected to make a joint statement on Afghanistan.

The statement will be of particular significance as the Taliban have escalated violence in the country and Taliban militants say they are taking more towns and villages from Afghan forces, which has led India to withdraw all of its personnel from the country. Kandahar Consulate on Saturday. . Afghanistan was also high on the agendas of Mr. Jaishankars’ meetings in Tehran and Moscow last week.

In Tashkent, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will put greater pressure for trade connectivity between South Asia and Central Asia, including discussing the importance of the Chabahar project with India and signing a trade agreement transit (TTA) with Prime Minister Khan which will give Uzbekistan ports, also benefiting trade with Afghanistan.

Afghanistan is not just a neighbor, but a part of our region. At present, this is seen by some as a source of problems and threats, but it is also a source of opportunity, and the president believes that the main objective of this conference is to strengthen connectivity, including via Afghanistan, said Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to India Dilshod Akhotov. The Hindu in an interview. He added that Afghanistan would be included in the Uzbekistan-India-Iran trilateral in the future, and plans for a preferential trade agreement (PTA) with India were also under consideration.

The most important goal is for Uzbekistan, which is the only dual-landlocked country in the world besides Liechtenstein, to build a bridge to the South Asian region. Through our neighbors to the south, we want to access the seas, and the closest is the Indian Ocean, Akhotov added.

At the conference entitled Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity, Challenges and Opportunities, Mr. Mirziyoyev will present Uzbekistan as the hub of Central Asia and the key country of the intra-Afghan peace process, which has, in the past, hosted Taliban delegations for talks. .

Mr. Ghani and Mr. Khan will participate together in the inaugural session of the Conference on Friday, which will be addressed virtually by UN Secretary-General Guterres, and followed by a plenary session with speeches by Mr. Jaishankar of Chinese FM Wang Yi, Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, and ministers and senior officials from other Central Asian countries, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka (virtually), the Gulf States, the United States and the European Union.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/afghan-situation-to-dominate-jaishankars-central-asian-visit/article35284493.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos