Populated Indonesia’s economic growth threatened by COVID-19

Last September, Sean was driving in the Indonesian capital. Alone in the car and feeling safe, he left the anti-COVID mask hanging over his ear. The police took note.

Sean was arrested, his license withdrawn and told to join a long line of other people in line to pay a fine for not wearing a mask. He hesitated to go.

I had seen someone on social media that the area where the fine was to be paid was really crowded with no social distancing, he said.

It turns out that these early measures to curb the spread of the disease largely failed.

Now, almost a year later, Indonesia has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the world, oxygen is scarce, and hospitals are full. Cemeteries too.

Very few in the 4th most populous country in the world have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

With its huge population, the fourth-largest number of islands in the world, a modest economy and weak healthcare, Indonesia was always going to have a harder time coping with the pandemic than most.

But for its many detractors, the government has made it much more difficult.

At the start of the pandemic, some senior Indonesian officials casually dismissed the threat of the new flu in a hot tropical country. The health minister suggested that prayer and plenty of natural light would keep him at bay. He eventually lost his job, but governments continued to drag their feet on COVID-19, worried about further damage to the economy.

This month, every province in the country had infection rates above the level at which the World Health Organization considers the disease to be out of control.

In early July, the government announced a strict two-week lockdown on the densely populated islands of Java and Bali. But that still only covers just over half of the country’s population. The pandemic had already plunged the economy into recession last year.

The current huge spike in infections is largely blamed on the Eid al-Fitr holiday, when millions of Indonesians ignored a loosely watched ban on returning to their villages. The highly contagious Delta variant appears to be the main culprit.

This month, just 5% of Indonesia’s 270 million people were vaccinated against COVID-19, although the government has expedited the process. Daily infection rates hit new records throughout July.

Many villagers in Indonesia remain wary of vaccines.

In a village where I spend time in West Java, the most populous province in the country, a number of people are afraid of catching COVID-19. But they are also afraid of the vaccine.

As the disease began to spread, the wife of a senior regional official arrived in the village unexpectedly to offer the vaccine. The villagers either disappeared into the woods or locked their doors until she and her entourage left.

This suspicion remains. A villager, Azizah, mother of two little boys, said she wanted to be vaccinated but was too scared. And even if she did, she would have to queue in front of the local health center. She had heard that one person had died after being hit and another had lost the use of their arm.

I shouldn’t have one because I have a stomach ulcer, said another villager, Ijah. How did she know? She heard from a co-worker who overheard it from someone else.

The last lockdown is expected to end on July 20. But the government has already added other parts of the country with still rising infection rates. At the end of last week, the daily infection rate was six times higher than a month earlier.

COVID-19 infections threaten economic growth.

In its first recession since the Asian financial crisis just over 20 years ago, the latest wave of COVID-19 infections threatens what was an expected recovery in Indonesia’s economy later this year.

Already, a measure of its growing economic status, its per capita income has been reduced. This, in turn, threatens Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s attempts to get his country out of the middle-income trap, where an economy is rising but remains stuck.

In the case of Indonesia, this is a particularly frightening prospect.

About 65 million of its population is under 25, and they are flooding an already limited labor market. The state’s education level is considered insufficient to increase Indonesia’s economic competitiveness to match some of its equally ambitious neighbors in Asia.

In other words, Indonesia risks being left behind and becoming a vast source of cheap and poorly educated labor.