How the July 15 coup attempt impacted Turkey’s foreign policy

Ankara realized that it could not rely solely on NATO for its survival. Turkey after July 15 values ​​autonomy and alternative international alliances more than ever.

On the night of July 15, five years ago, Turkey was spared by its traditional NATO allies, primarily the United States, while an uncontrolled part of the Turkish military affiliated with the Terrorist Organization Fetullah (FETO) attacked key institutions in the country both by air and by land, even going so far as to crush protesting civilians with tanks.

Turkey’s friends in the Gulf, with the exception of Qatar, were also not supportive of Ankara, as later reports indicated that the United Arab Emirates had provided funds to the coup plotters. Abu Dhabi’s official condemnation of the coup came 16 hours late after the coup attempt was foiled by the Turkish government and its people.

As the coup unfolded, it targeted not only Turkish institutions but also civilians. At least 250 Turkish citizens have been killed and several thousand injured by the putschists.

With the deafening silence of its NATO allies, especially the United States, one thing has become clear to the Turkish establishment led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Ankara cannot trust its allies much. NATO when needed.

The failed coup raised serious questions in Ankara “about the loyalty of NATO’s partners,” said Richard Falk, professor of international law at Princeton University, who was in Istanbul the night of the attempted coup. Rebellion.

“There was not only a display of a wait-and-see attitude in the major capitals of Western Europe and Washington when the coup unfolded, but there was no display of support. to Turkey’s legitimate government from longtime allies, ”Falk said. TRT World.

“It seemed to send a message to Ankara that it should diversify its relations with other countries, and in particular, seek to deepen relations with other important countries, including Russia and China,” said the professor.

Turkey’s relations with Russia and China improved after the coup attempt as Ankara and Moscow sought a common agreement on dealing with the Syrian conflict and other areas like bilateral military cooperation.

In one of the results of improving relations with Moscow, Turkey did not hesitate to buy Russian S-400s despite American objections to the deal, dictated by Ankara’s main interest in securing its air defense in its difficult neighborhood.

Confidence deficit

Like Falk, other experts have also observed a growing trust deficit between Turkey and NATO allies, primarily the United States, following the attempted coup.

“The attempted coup of July 15 had a profound impact on Turkey’s foreign policy, as this attempted coup undermined trust between Turkey and the United States and other allies of Turkey. ‘NATO,’ said Matthew Bryza, a former US diplomat, who had worked as a senior White House foreign policy official under the Republican and Democratic administrations.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan played a crucial role in defeating the coup attempt of July 15, 2016. Since then, Turkey led by Erdogan has recalibrated its foreign policy, seeking alternative alliances alongside NATO. (PA)



Fetullah Gulen, the leader of FETO, continues to live on American soil in Pennsylvania, and his group, a byproduct of an enigmatic religious movement with international ties, operates freely across the United States, making the Turkey suspects whether Washington played a secret role in the coup. or not.

“In Turkey, it was believed that the United States must have been involved in one way or another [in the coup attempt] if Fetullah Gulen has the right to reside in the United States, ”said Bryza TRT World.

There were “clear indications” that the coup plotters had received “the green light” to proceed from Washington, Falk said. “There have been reliable reports of the CIA’s involvement and collaboration with FETO, and although never definitively confirmed, this has led to Turkish attitudes of mistrust and mistrust of its relations with states. -United.

Despite Turkey’s suspicions, Washington has not seemed willing to do anything to allay Ankara’s concerns.

“I think in the United States there was a deep underappreciation that Turkey thinks this way and the coup attempt was real and dangerous and could have – God forbid – overthrow it. of the democratically elected government of NATO, “he added. Bryza said.

Because of these “misconceptions,” the United States has been “very slow” to recognize that not only was the coup attempt real, but it was also great that the plotters were defeated, according to Bryza. “Thank God! Turkish democracy has survived. The United States has taken too long to recognize it,” said the American diplomat.

As a result, “the tension between Turkey and the United States remains much higher than it should be”, analyzes the diplomat.

Turkey’s confidence issues are not confined to the United States. During the night of mistrust, most Western countries, which constantly preached to other countries like Russia and China to be more democratic, appeared to be on the mute in the face of a coup. military, angering Ankara.

“Turkey has adopted a more critical tone against the alliance, especially in the wake of the failed coup attempt on July 15, due to the Gulenist putschists’ alleged ties to NATO,” Bulent Aras wrote. , professor of international relations at the University of Qatar, in an article written six months after the coup.

The coup attempt reinforced Turkey’s perception that hostile forces like FETO were receiving aid from governments “supposedly friendly” to Ankara, according to Falk.

But even after the attempted coup, Ankara feels that Western countries have shown no real empathy for Turkey’s experience on the night of July 15.

NATO’s problematic response to the failed July 15 coup attempt made Ankara doubt that the alliance could leave Turkey alone when it badly needs its help. (Lefteris Pitarakis / Archives AP)



“The deterioration in relations with the West in general that followed was due to a perceived lack of support for the democratically elected government in Turkey and the inability of the West to disassociate itself from the Gulenists, which was literally sheltered from the States- United and Europe, especially in Europe. Germany, in terms of human resources and lobbying power, ”Aras wrote.

All this makes Turkish leaders believe that being autonomous and establishing alternative international alliances with countries like Russia to ensure a “Strategic autonomy” much for the long-term interests and survival of the country.

Autonomy

In Turkey, there is a well-known proverb: “A bad neighbor makes him an owner. ”

While Turkey does not have very good neighbors, the growing trust deficit with its NATO allies seems to play a much more important role in the development of an autonomous foreign policy of the country, less attached to the concerns of the NATO than before.

“It made Turkey more susceptible to foreign influence and intervention. Since 2016, Turkey has become more assertive and independent in its foreign and military policy, ”said Sami al Arian, US-Palestinian professor and director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs (CIGA) at Sabahattin Zaim University.

“Turkey realized that it had to project its strength to deter foreign powers from interfering in its internal affairs. Turkey has also shown that it is ready to use hard power to protect its national interests and not just soft power, ”Arian said. TRT World, referring to Turkey’s cross-border operations in northern Syria and Iraq, where Ankara has established a military presence as a result of its interventions.

Turkey’s new approach to foreign policy has caught the attention of some countries like the United States and its regional allies, Israel and the United Arab Emirates, who perceive that “Turkey is trying to become a regional hegemony because of its increasingly independent position, ”says the professor. “Therefore, they have pursued a policy of containment and aggressive behavior towards him. “

“In return, Turkey has had to depend more on its own resources, build alternative alliances and strengthen its relations with other great powers such as Russia and China,” he said, referring to the efforts of Turkey to find an autonomous path.

Aras, the Turkish professor, correctly predicted in his article from early 2017 that “the emerging Turkish security doctrine would be defined more by self-help than collective security and would seek alternative commitments to deal with multidimensional threats. “.

“On this note, the main Turkish goal seems to be optimal independence in military technology with particular emphasis on the national defense industry to build national tanks, attack helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) , satellites, fighter planes, warships and guns, ”the professor added.

Since then, Turkey has shown the power of its military technologies on different battlefields from Libya to Syria, Iraq and Azerbaijan.

Turkish-made drones played a critical role in forcing Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces to withdraw from the country’s western regions last year, as they also halted an Assad regime’s assault on Idlib, the only enclave opposition in northwestern Syria in early 2020. Turkish army support was also crucial for the victory of the Azerbaijani army against the Armenian occupation forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region this year.

Turkey’s newly-built native frigates have also demonstrated the country’s naval strength across the eastern Mediterranean, deterring countries like France and Greece in the region. Trusting its military technology and newly developed navy, Turkey pursued an assertive foreign policy across the eastern Mediterranean, signing a maritime accord with the UN-recognized Libyan government in Tripoli.

Ankara also opposed the failure of the Saudi-UAE coalition’s blockade against Qatar, send military reinforcements to Doha end of 2017.

