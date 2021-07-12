Donald Trump wins First Amendment in “Fake News” affair – The Hollywood Reporter





Donald Trump is no longer on Twitter. The lawsuit he filed last week against the social media service for alleged censorship certainly won’t change that. Still, the former president can enjoy at least one First Amendment victory. A New York judge just dismissed a lawsuit against him for retweeting a meme. In what appears to be a first, the judge considers the meme “newsworthy.”

The meme in question comes from Logan Cook, who uses the Internet pseudonym “CarpeDonktum”.

Cook found a video of a white toddler chasing a black toddler and stuck a chyron reading the “breaking news.” The captions say, “Terrified Todler [sic] Runs From Racist Baby ”and“ Racist Baby Probably A Trump Voter ”.

The video then goes black and reads: “What really happened? The toddlers run against each other and kiss. A new caption: “AMERICA IS NOT THE PROBLEM… FAKE NEWS THE IS. IF YOU SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING. ONLY YOU CAN PREVENT FALSE DUMP FIRE.

After Trump tweeted the video, which prompted Twitter to add a “manipulated video” post, the toddler’s parents filed a lawsuit against Trump and Cook and alleged that the exploitation of the children’s image had violated New York City privacy and publicity law (NY Civil Rights Law §§50 and 51) and was both intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

New York Supreme Court Judge David Benjamin Cohen rules the dismissal is justified.

“Initially, as the defendants claim, the video was newsworthy,” he wrote. “To promote freedom of expression, the meaning of ‘topical’ has been widely interpreted to include ‘not only descriptions of actual events … but also articles relating to political events, social trends or any other subject of public interest “… It is common knowledge that one of the main tactics of Trump’s presidential campaigns, as well as of his presidency, was to constantly attack the mainstream media as the purveyors of” fake news. Including his claim that the media is exaggerating the extent of racial division in this country. So the video’s references to “fake news” and its description of race relations, however distorted, are clearly noteworthy … “

Cohen adds that any reasonable viewer would realize that the content was not real.

“Given that the video is therefore a satire, even if some may consider it rather unpleasant, this Court is forced to conclude that it is not liable to prosecution,” continues the decision.

Trump not only asked for the dismissal, but he also sought to take advantage of New York’s recently amended anti-SLAPP lawsuit to recoup his legal fees.

The judge won’t go that far.

Cohen agrees that this lawsuit qualifies as SLAPP – meaning a frivolous litigation designed to interfere with the former president’s First Amendment rights. And while Cohen ultimately disagrees with the plaintiffs’ argument that Trump used video as a means of publicity for his presidential campaign, the judge nonetheless dodges attorney’s fees by saying the plaintiffs had a “good faith basis” for their arguments and that parents “should not be penalized by the draconian language spelled out in” the anti-SLAPP statute.

Here’s the full decision:

