VSChinese President Xi Jinping called for solidarity against the United States at a summit bringing together 500 representatives from 160 countries on July 1.
Xi has made it clear that he refuses to be lectured by the West. The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to intimidate, oppress or enslave us, he said. Anyone harboring illusions while doing this will break their heads and spill blood on the Great Wall of steel built from the flesh and blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people. Under Joe Biden, the United States urged European countries and Japan to take a tougher stance against China. Before Biden, Donald Trump followed a strict America First policy that led to a trade war with China. These world powers clearly disagree. The Bible reveals how it will end.
The speech was loaded with symbols meant to show that China and its ruling party would not tolerate foreign obstruction on the country’s path to becoming a superpower, the New York Times reported on July 1.
A recent example shows what kind of pressure the United States has exerted to impede China’s rise.
In 2018, the Dutch government gave asml, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of computer chips, a license to sell its most advanced machine to a Chinese customer. The United States has used its influence in the global financial system to block it. The pressure seems to have worked. Shortly after the White House visit, the Dutch government decided not to renew asmlexport license, and the $ 150 million machine was not shipped, Reuters wrote.
the asml machine manufactures the smallest and most modern semiconductor chips in the most efficient way. China already has vast reserves of raw materials needed to produce these chips and exports them all over the world. But if China had the technology to produce these chips, it would have a huge trade advantage. It could use this advantage to limit its exports of rare earths and thus further increase its commercial advantage. It could also make its exports depend on the loyalty of its customers and on the fact that Western states look away from its numerous human rights violations, Germany Bild.de Noted.
If China could free itself from this and other constraints that hold it back, it would become almost unstoppable.
To reach this goal, China calls for alliance against the United States., rallying the support of North Korea, Serbia, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Cuba and Russia. Together, we must oppose all acts of unilateralism in the name of multilateralism, hegemony and the politics of power, President Xi said at the virtual conference. He called for the construction of a community of destiny for humanity and called for the rejection of any country which pursues technological blockages and a decoupling of development.
From My Country First perspective, the world is small and crowded, and often full of fierce competition, Xi warned. For this reason, he called for an alliance against the United States
Isaiah 23 warns against such a covenant. Tire’s burden. Howl, ships of Tarshish; for it is desolate, so that there is neither house nor entrance: out of the land of Shittim it is revealed to them. And by great waters the seed of Sihor, the harvest of the river, is his return; and she is a mart of nations (verses 1, 3). In his booklet Isaiah’s vision at the end of time, Trumpet editor-in-chief Gerald Flurry explains that Chittim (verse 1; biblical KittimGenesis 10: 4) gave birth to the land of Chaldea, or southern China. China and Japan have been prophesied as mighty nations at this end of time.
Isaiah 23 reveals that China is prophesied to play a leading role in a trade alliance that excludes today’s Israel, primarily referring to the United States and Britain. But while China will play an important role, there is another power at the head of this alliance. Mr. Flurry writes that the Bible refers to Tire (and his allies Zidon, etc.) as the mall of this European power.
Daniel 8: 23-25 warns of a strong man who will lead this alliance. This prophecy had a historic fulfillment, but the book of Daniel is for the end time, the days that we are living now. This leader will magnify himself in his heart, and by peace will destroy many. Barnes Notes on the Bible explains: That would seem to mean that he would strive to produce the impression that he was coming in peace; that he was feigning friendship, and wanted to keep those he wanted to invade and destroy in a state of false security, so that he could descend upon them unexpectedly.
Today, Germany and the European Union present themselves as allies of the United States despite frequent animosities. Yet the Bible cautions against German deception. Germany will betray the United States in a destructive alliance with China. The tiny chip-making example shows just how destructive an alliance between Europe and China could be.
To understand how it’s going to play out, read The Great Mart. Also request a free copy of Mr. Flurrys’ book Ezekiel, the prophet of the end of times. In this book, Mr. Flurry describes the detailed prophecies that speak of our time and how many of them are being fulfilled before our eyes.
