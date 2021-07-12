Government continues to work to meet the needs of doctors and nurses

This additional healthcare staff is needed along with the addition of beds and hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

The government continues to work to meet the need for doctors and nurses to treat Covid-19 patients, which has increased in recent weeks. This additional healthcare staff is needed along with the addition of beds and hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

This was transmitted by the Minister of Health (Menkes), Budi Gunadi Sadikin, in a virtual press release after attending a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo by videoconference on Monday, July 12, 2021.

“We have identified a need for 16-20,000 nurses and we have prepared and identified nurses who have graduated, also passed the proficiency test and are still at the final level. Upon instruction from the president, we will discuss with the Minister of Education of how to accelerate the practice of these nurses, “said the Minister of Health.

Meanwhile, regarding the need for doctors, the Minister of Health estimates that there will be a need for around three thousand doctors with the addition of Covid-19 cases.

“We also see that there is difference about 3,000 doctors that we have to meet with the addition of this case. We also see that the doctors who will finish traineeshipThere are around 3,900 this year, so we also prepared the doctors who have just graduated traineeship to enter immediately, ”he explained.

The Minister of Health explained that the government will continue to pay attention to the health of health workers, nurses, doctors and midwives who are one of the front lines in the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. . For this reason, the government will immediately add protection to health workers by vaccinating the third dose using the Moderna vaccine.

“The plan will be as soon as possible after we finalize the discussions with the associations of doctors, nurses, midwives to carry out a third vaccination with Moderna for them which will start as soon as possible to protect them as one of the our first lines that we must protect, ”he said.