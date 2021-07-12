As Prime Minister Narendra Modi searches for the little-known actors in India, here’s everything you need to know about the Padma Awards

The Center said there were “no hard and fast criteria for selecting” a laureate, but the primary consideration was “an individual’s life fulfillment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizenssuggest names of people doing “outstanding grassroots work” for this year’s Padma Awards, whose nominations close on September 15th.

Among the highest civilian honors in the country, the three awards Padma, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, honor distinguished service in various fields.

Who awards the Padma Prizes?

The names of the Padma winners are announced each year on the eve of Republic Day. The awards aim to recognize achievements “in all fields of activity or disciplines where an element of public service is involved”. The Padma Awards are awarded by the President, usually in March / April, on the basis of recommendations made by the Padma Awards Committee, which is appointed annually by the Prime Minister.

When were they first donated?

Along with the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, the Padma Awards were instituted in 1954. Initially, the award was known as Padma Vibhushan and consisted of three classes: Pahela Varg, Dusra Varg, and Tisra Varg. But these names were later changed to Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri by a presidential notice issued in 1955.

Specifically, Padma Vibhushan is given for “outstanding and distinguished service”, the Padma Bhushan for “distinguished service of a high order”, and the Padma Shri for “distinguished service”.

Since their establishment, the Padma Prizes have been awarded every year except between 1978 and 1979 and 1993 to 1997.

What are the criteria for receiving the award?

According to the Padma Awards Portal operated by the Union Home Office, any Indian citizen, regardless of race, profession, position or gender, is eligible for these awards. But officials, including those who work with PSUs, are not eligible for these awards although an exception has been made for doctors and scientists.

Laureates can be chosen from any field like arts, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, business and industry, medicine, literature and sport, etc.

The total number of Padma awards to be conferred each year is limited to 120, although this number excludes posthumous awards and any non-resident Indian or overseas Indian citizen or winner based abroad.

How are nominations made?

Recommendations for each year’s list of awards are typically solicited between May 1 and September 15 from all state and union territory governments and central government ministries and departments. Past laureates and institutes of excellence Bharat Ratna and Padma Vibhushan can also nominate names, as can central and state ministers, chief ministers and governors of various states and members of parliament.

Individuals and organizations can also make recommendations and “even self-nomination can be made”.

In 2018, a notice from the Union’s Home Office stated that the names of annual awards could now only be submitted online on the Padma Awards portal in the intended format, with a maximum citation of 800 words “putting clearly evidenced the distinguished and exceptional accomplishments / service of the person recommended.

The Center said there were “no hard and fast criteria or hard lines for selecting” a laureate, but the primary consideration was “an individual’s life fulfillment.”

“The award is given for ‘special service’ and not just for long service. It should not simply be excellence in a particular field, but the criterion should be “excellence over,” states the Padma Award Selection Criteria.

The winners are shortlisted by the Padma Awards Committee and the names are then submitted to the Prime Minister and the President for approval. This committee is chaired by the Union’s Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, the President’s Secretary and four to six eminent persons as members.

What is included in the Padma prices?

the Padma Prizecome without cash prizes, but recipients receive a certificate signed by the president and a medallion. Winners also receive a small replica of the medallion “which they may wear at all ceremonies / state functions” if they wish. The names of the winners are published in the India Gazette on the day of the award ceremony. In addition, the prize does not represent a title that can be used as a suffix or prefix of the name of the winners.

Although the country’s highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna, also does not include cash prizes and does not amount to a title, it does confer certain privileges on the recipient with regard to official ceremonies, travel via public carriers and their passport. .