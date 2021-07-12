Pakistan monitors developments in Afghanistan: Minister of Information





Pakistan said on Monday it was monitoring developments in Afghanistan and assured its people that it would not let the impending chaos in the war-torn country spill over its borders and cause unrest in the country.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks came as Taliban militants have seized dozens of districts in recent weeks and now claim to control 85% of Afghan territory, before the complete withdrawal of American and Western troops from the country.

As part of a deal with the Taliban, the United States and its NATO allies agreed to withdraw all of their troops in exchange for a pledge by militants to prevent extremist groups from operating in areas they they control. US President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that US troops would be out of the country by August 31.

“(We) are monitoring developments in Afghanistan and are doing our best to move forward in Afghanistan through a peaceful regime based on the suggestions of all (stakeholders). Even if this (effort) fails , we will not let the unrest spill over into Pakistan, Chaudhry said in an Urdu tweet.

He assured those concerned about the news of continuing fighting in Afghanistan that Pakistan was prepared for any fallout.

“Our Afghan policy will be in Pakistan’s interest,” he said.

Chaudhry recalled in another tweet that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already made it clear that Pakistan could partner with the United States in peace, but not in conflict.

“Pakistan’s land is not being used against Afghanistan and [we] let’s hope that afghan territory will not be used against pakistan either, “he said.

Chaudhry mentioned in the same tweet that Pakistan’s political and parliamentary leaders had agreed on the “principle of non-interference in Afghanistan.”

The information minister’s tweets reflect the unease felt in Pakistan over fears of a civil war in Afghanistan and the government’s efforts to deal with it.

Army spokesman Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said Pakistan was well prepared to deal with the ripple effect it may face in the event of a civil war in neighboring Afghanistan, insisting that Islamabad is only a facilitator of the Afghan peace process, not a guarantor.

He said border security was strict. More than 90 percent of the 2,611 kilometers of border have been closed.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, in a briefing to a parliamentary panel last week, discussed the volatile situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan fears that the civil war will send waves of refugees across the border and that instability in Afghanistan will provide fertile ground for anti-Pakistan activism.

