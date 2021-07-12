Trump supporters think they’re players but they’re still just pawns





Do Donald Trump Supporters Really Believe In The Big Lie?

We know they certainly like to tell pollsters. The latest Monmouth University poll shows 63% of Republican voters continue to insist Joe Biden only won the 2020 election because of voter fraud. But is it something they really believe, or something they just say out of tribal loyalty because they believe repeating the lie is a useful justification for the GOP’s war on the vote?

On Sunday night, we got strong evidence that, for the most part, Republican voters understand that the big lie is indeed a lie. They repeat it simply because they see themselves as accomplices in perpetuating it.

In his speech at the second “annual” Conservative political action conference of the year, Trump bragged about lying about polls and elections when he doesn’t win them. “You know, they’re doing that straw poll, aren’t they? Trump asked, referring to CPAC’s straw poll of 2024 GOP candidates among attendees. “If it’s bad I say it’s wrong. If it’s good I say, maybe this is the most accurate poll ever.”

The “humor” of this joke, which is not really a joke, is due to the fact that it is a sly reference to the Big Lie, an admission by Trump that he did not not won in 2020 and that it is simply saying the opposite for political purposes. And it’s no surprise that Trump went there. He loves to brag about the corruption and crime he gets away with.

What is perhaps more important is the public reaction to this joke.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

Trump made the CPAC crowd laugh, despite the death and destruction the Big Lie has already caused. As the clip went viral, there was no outraged reaction from GOP voters, no anger he lied to them in order to gain their support. for an authoritarian coup. Trump supporters aren’t angry that Trump admits he lied for one simple reason: They don’t think they were the ones who were lied to. They think they are in the game. They know why the Big Lie was supported, first to justify Trump’s failed coup and now to the GOP’s ongoing efforts to steal the next election. They see themselves as co-conspirators and therefore knowingly laugh at this conspiracy joke.

But just because the typical GOP supporter thinks he’s in the scam doesn’t mean he’s not fooled. On the contrary, Trump and other right-wing leaders deeply understand the adage that you can’t fool an honest man. Letting GOP voters believe they are participating in authoritarian schemes is how Trump and other leaders trick these people into being their pawns.

This was clearly illustrated by another disgusting moment at CPAC over the weekend, when anti-vaccination conspiracy theorist Alex Berenson celebrated his success in persuading so many right-wing Americans to reject the shootings that have otherwise successfully prevent COVID-19 safely.

“The government was hoping it could somehow get 90% of the population to get vaccinated,” Berenson said, “and that’s not happening.”

I’m just one of a handful of commentators who have been saying, for months, as Brian Beutler of Crooked Media noted in his last newsletter, “that the right would try to sabotage the reestablishment of the plague under a Democratic president.” . Sight, every transmission, every hospitalization and every death is a victory, as he keeps COVID-19 in the news and denies Biden his ability to say he beat him. And if they have to use their own body to do it, well, so be it.

It may sound paranoid, but as Beutler points out, these are the same conservative leaders who “sought to destabilize the [Affordable Care Act’s]markets by encouraging young people to forgo health insurance altogether, to accept enormous personal risk for the sake of the larger goal of harming the Obama presidency and discrediting the government for the common good. pay for partisan warfare.

Once again, what is telling is the crowd’s reaction to the cheers and applause from CPAC. They are thrilled with their success in undermining Biden’s goals and thrilled that the number of cases is rising in the country’s red zones. This reaction shows that for the Conservatives to refuse the vaccine is really part of a larger war to undermine Biden’s presidency, and not so much the result of genuine concerns about the safety of the vaccine.

Of course, to refuse the vaccine is to offer your body to a virus that can be extremely brutal and often fatal. But the Tories are too tickled by getting one on Biden to care that they are the ones taking the serious physical risks. Again, the best scam works by convincing the brand that they are part of the scam.

Want more Amanda Marcotte on politics? Subscribe to its Standing Room Only newsletter.

The martyrdom of Ashli ​​Babbitt is the crudest and most obvious version of it. Babbitt’s story of online delusions suggests that she may have been one of the few people on the right who was truly fooled by The Big Lie. Either way, she’s dead now and it’s all Trump’s fault because he was the one who instigated the insurgency that led to Babbitt’s death. But Trump, a sociopath at heart, has no remorse. Instead, he cynically exploits her death, a death he caused by supporting her as martyrdom to convince others to follow in his footsteps and die for the big lie.

Most Trumpists who have started to revere Babbitt as their own Horst Wessel know very well that they are shedding light when they claim she was an innocent victim shot in cold blood. Her death was recorded from multiple angles, making it clear that she was shot because she was attempting to lead a charge to shoot down the clearly visible fleeing members of Congress. But they repeat the lie about his innocence over and over again, because most of them see themselves as part of the propaganda effort.

But, of course, all of those self-proclaimed mini-Goebbels are actually idiots.

Trump clearly doesn’t care how many of his own supporters are arrested, shot or injured on his behalf. As his false exaltations of Babbitt show, he would simply view their losses as his gain. And they will fall for him, time and time again, mistakenly thinking that they are Trump’s fellow travelers, never admitting to himself that he uses them and throws them away like he does with everyone else.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/07/12/trump-supporters-think-theyre-players–but-theyre-still-just-pawns/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos