China prepares for war with the United States – VCY America

JD: Xi Jinping, who is the president, of course seems to be mobilizing China for war and perhaps with nuclear weapons. What can you tell us?

KT: Well Jimmy, it’s been building for a number of years. The Chinese talked about the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party this year, but they also said that they would become the world hegemon by the 100th anniversary of the Revolution, that would be 2049. I think what we are seeing now is an acceleration of this timeline and it’s acceleration based on a lot of things. First, the Chinese have greater economic strength than they could have predicted 20 years ago. Second, they have much greater military might and were able to acquire advanced military technologies initially by stealing and purchasing them from the United States during the Clinton administration. Today, they are more or less self-sufficient in all their military equipment. They’re building a blue water navy so they can challenge the United States around the world, to keep us out of the South China Sea and other places. They have an increasingly competent air force comparable to that of the United States.

President Xi told his people that China is on the move. He begins to use language that we saw in the 19th century and before during the period of the emperors of Chinese rule where he talks about everything in the world being under Chinese rule. I think that’s what really precipitated this talk about the outbreak of a war that has been building up Chinese troops along the Indian border in the Himalayas. The United States should be concerned. We haven’t heard from Biden’s White House about it. But 50,000 soldiers on a razor’s edge with India in these mountains is of great concern because both countries are equipped with nuclear weapons.

In the mainstream media, there is a lot of coverage about Red China and its desire to be number one in the world economically and militarily. China’s main competitor in this effort is the United States of America. China is more ready at this point as the US military wakes up, not preparing to defend the nation. Bible prophecy reveals that this scenario will unfold where China is mentioned as the kings of the east in Revelation 16:12. Remember America is not mentioned in Bible prophecy.