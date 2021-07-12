Mobility and community activities slowly decline

The government continues to monitor the implementation of the Emergency Community Activity Restriction (PPKM) policy which has been in effect since July 3, 2021, through a number of monitoring apps such as Google Traffic and Facebook Mobility. . The results of the assessment during the period July 3 to 10, 2021, mobility and community activities in all provinces of Java-Bali showed a decrease, although they are still below the set target. by the government.

This was conveyed by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, in a virtual press release after attending a restricted meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo by videoconference on Monday, July 12, 2021. .

“The results we obtained during the period July 3 to 10 across the province of Java-Bali showed a decrease in mobility and community activity to the level of 10 to 15% of our target. actual 20% or more. We see that the implementation on the ground is improving and we hope that next week the mobility of community activities will also decrease according to our expectations ”, said Luhut.

Luhut hopes that the PPKM emergency policy can reduce the number of daily confirmed cases of Covid-19 to no more than 30,000, as has happened in recent days. If all parties are disciplined to comply with PPKM emergency rules, Luhut hopes that next week the number of cases can be reduced so that the curve returns to a gentle slope.

“If all goes well we are disciplined, we will start” flatter or starts to flatten out and hopefully later it tends to be controlled and hopefully with all of our discipline and the road vaccination program, road health protocols, a combination of all of that, adherence to the PPKM d ’emergency sooner we will be able to improve, “he said

Regarding the addition of hospital beds, Luhut felt that the cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) had gone very well. In addition to Jakarta, the addition of hospital beds has also been carried out in a number of regions such as West Java, Central Java, East Java and Bali.

“We have also asked the TNI to open field hospitals so that the number of these hospitals, for intensive care in particular, is more and more filled so that it reduces the difficulty of obtaining a bed,” he said. he added.

During the meeting, it was also decided that the president ordered that from Wednesday July 14, 2021, 300,000 drug packages be launched for people without symptoms (OTG) and for patients with mild symptoms. Up to 10% of the package is for OTG, 60% for patients with anosmia, and 30% for patients with symptoms of fever and cough.

“So this drug package will reach nearly 210,000 active cases that we are supplying and that will continue over the next few months. This will be shared later by TNI with other elements. The procedure has been prepared so that it can work, ”he explained.

Regarding the satisfaction of oxygen needs, the government continues to regulate and manage this, a result of collaboration between the Ministry of Health, assisted by the Ministry of PUPR and BUMN. In addition, the government is also processing the import of 40,000 tons of liquid oxygen in anticipation.

“We’re on our toes even though we don’t really need that much. But if we look at the global trends, the developments in America, the developments in England, where the trend is now on the rise, we better be on our guard not to taken by surprise, “he said.

On the social assistance side, the government will also provide rice aid to the community in accordance with the president’s instructions. Luhut highlighted President Joko Widodo’s directive that no one should go hungry.

“Later, TNI-Polri will distribute them because the president’s order is not to let people starve or not eat. So all the points where there is a possible shortage of food or rice, will be distributed by TNI and will come into force perhaps this Wednesday, “he said.

The government will also increase immunization coverage in July, as the government’s current stock of vaccines exceeds the target. Support from a number of countries has increased vaccine stocks from 31 million to 45 million this month alone.

“We agree that the increase in vaccinations will be carried out by TNI-Polri and also the Health Office directly in marginal areas. So on the outskirts of the city, the team will immediately inject themselves there and I think they will be able to tour by this week, ”he explained.

“So I think that with the vaccination, the PPKM was working simultaneously, as well as the drugs, oxygen and the bed. I see that in the next 4 to 5 days the situation will improve,” Luhut concluded.