



A number of progressive groups under the auspices of Bhima-Koregaon Shouryadin Prerna Abhiyan staged a protest near the Pune District Collectorate on Monday against the BJP government led by Narendra Modi for the institutional murder of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy. Protesters demanded that all activists and intellectuals arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon affair be immediately released. The protesters also demanded that the strict Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) be repealed and that the real perpetrators of the clashes between Bhima and Koregaon, Hindustva leaders Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide Guruji be prosecuted. It is a cruel and bitter irony that the Malegaon explosion accused Pragya Singh Thakur, who is known for his divisive remarks, had no difficulty securing bail from the Bombay High Court, while the father Swamy, the 84-year-old tribal social worker, who had spent his entire life fighting constitutional battles for the upliftment and protection of tribes, struggled through the courts to get a straw as he struggled to hold his glass due to his poor health the BJP government, said Anjum Inamdar, founder of Mulnivasi Muslim Manch. Mr. Inamdar said that it was thanks to the efforts of Fr. Swamy that nearly 11 lakh tribal claims could be settled under the Forest Rights Act. He was a man who fought for the liberation of the tribals who had been falsely imprisoned for many years. But the courts took 20 days to give up a straw. He was refused the Covid vaccine because he did not have an Aadhaar card. Ultimately, he died without proper treatment. Big companies trying to displace tribal communities in the name of development clashed with him, so he got involved in the Bhima-Koregaon affair, Inamdar said. Swarajya Abhiyan leader Manav Kamble said Fr Swamy’s death raised serious questions around the world about the Indian Constitution and the current state of democracy and human rights in the country . The UAPA law, which is the basis on which the government harasses social workers and dissident intellectuals, is incompatible with democratic values ​​and Article 19. Not only that, but the UAPA tricks basic legal rules by empowering the police to detain and imprison citizens indefinitely. . The UAPA, which grossly violates democratic principles, must be repealed if the country’s image is to be tarnished at the international level in this way, he said. Mr Kamble said US forensic laboratory Arsenal Consulting had provided strong evidence that a large amount of false evidence had been placed on the computers of arrested activists. Arsenal did not hesitate to say that the Bhima-Koregaon affair was the biggest conspiracy in the world to date. At the same time, our courts are silent. This means that anyone who questions the central government or takes the side of the exploited is falsely implicated. Now that model is taking institutional form, he said. Social activist Maruti Bhapkar said everyone was aware that the real instigators of the Bhima-Koregaon violence roamed freely, but that the BJP government at the Center did not touch them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/repeal-uapa-free-accused-in-bhima-koregaon-case/article35289252.ece

