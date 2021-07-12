After the transition of authority in Afghanistan, airport security remains the top priority





After a transition of authority for the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, a four-pronged mission remains in the country for the US military. Among the continuing roles is security at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said. “At the airport … we already have, and for some time, dedicated airport security troops,” Kirby said in a Pentagon briefing today. “There is an aviation support element there, there are defensive capabilities.” Kirby said that with the pullout, which is expected to be completed by the end of August, the United States will continue to ensure the airport remains safe. “We will have the capabilities required at the airport to assist with security,” Kirby said. Long-term security at the airport, after the US leaves Afghanistan, will be provided by Turkey. Discussions between the United States and Turkey on what this will look like are ongoing and have been “productive,” Kirby said. “We are still in discussions with the Turks about what security at the airport will look like,” he said. “We are grateful for their willingness to lead this effort. … As President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan said, we are still defining the scope of what it is. And then, when we have everything solidified, we can talk in more detail. “ The United States and other countries have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan. Ensuring that Hamid Karzai International Airport remains open and secure is essential to the success of the operations of these diplomatic missions. “The president has made it clear that we will maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Kirby said. “We know that in order to do this you need to have adequate security at the airport. We are very aware of the need for adequate security at the airport, in order to protect our diplomats and the work they have to do in Afghanistan. “ This afternoon, authority for the continuation of the counterterrorism mission in Afghanistan shifted from Army General Austin S. Miller, who commanded the Resolute Support mission there, to Marine Corps General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., who is commander of the United States. Central command. Miller was the commander of the United States Forces in Afghanistan and the Resolute Support mission since 2018. “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and General McKenzie expressed their thanks to General Miller … and his team for their diligent execution of the demotion of millions of tonnes of equipment [and] thousands of people, all carried out with great efficiency and without a single casualty, “Kirby said.” I think that’s historic. “ Kirby said the transition of authority is just an important step in the ongoing withdrawal there. Until the United States is completely out of Afghanistan, he said, the current mission will continue to focus on protecting the US diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, allowing the safe operation of the airport. , continuing to provide appropriate advice and assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and support counterterrorism efforts.

