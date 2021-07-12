House Democrats call on Biden to lift Trump’s sanctions on Cuba





A senior House Democrat on Monday called on Biden to reverse Trump-era sanctions against Cuba. Cubans held mass protests on Sunday against the lack of freedoms and the worsening economic crisis. Biden’s Cuban policies so far have effectively been a continuation of Trump’s. See more stories on the Insider business page.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks of New York, chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Monday urged President Joe Biden to lift sanctions imposed on Cuba by former President Donald Trump.

Meeks called for the lifting of sanctions after historic protests against the Cuban communist government, with thousands of Cubans flooding the streets to express their outrage at the lack of freedoms and the worsening economic crisis.

“I congratulate these courageous demonstrators and all those who demand respect for democracy everywhere, including here at home, for standing up and making their voices heard. Cubans face serious difficulties because of the impacts health and economic issues of COVID-19, the entrenched culture of corruption and mismanagement among Cuban leaders, and the harsh sanctions ruthlessly imposed by the Trump administration, ”Meeks said in a statement.

“Cubans are angry and they have every right to voice their frustrations and engage in peaceful protests against fundamental human freedoms which must be respected and not punished,” Meeks added. “I call on President Biden to help alleviate the suffering in Cuba by rescinding Trump-era sanctions and providing additional humanitarian and immunization assistance to the Cuban people.”

Supporters of the Cuban government in San Antonio de los Banos (western Havana) after the anti-government protests in which hundreds of people participated, in San Antonio de los Banos, Cuba, on Sunday July 11, 2021 (Yander Zamora / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Trump overturned the Obama administration’s decision to open economic and diplomatic relations with Cuba, tightening the decades-old US embargo and imposing a series of new sanctions that have contributed to food and medicine shortages.

During the 2020 campaign season, Biden pledged to renew his engagement with Cuba and to cancel Trump’s sanctions.

“I would try to reverse Trump’s failed policies that have harmed Cubans and their families,” Biden said in September 2020, adding that Trump “has done nothing to advance democracy and human rights. the man ; on the contrary, the crackdown on Cubans by the regime has worsened under Trump, not better. “

But Biden’s Cuban policies so far have effectively been a continuation of Trump’s. In March, eighty House Democrats sent a letter to Biden imploring him to repeal Trump’s “cruel” sanctions against Cuba and revert to the Obama administration’s approach to rekindling the pledge.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday blamed the recent unrest on “economic suffocation” of the United States. Over the years, Cuban leaders have frequently attributed the country’s economic problems to the US government.

Critics of the US embargo, which has been the centerpiece of US policy toward Cuba for six decades, say it has failed to foster democratic change in the island nation and has served primarily as a practical scapegoat for authoritarian government.

“He arguably bolstered the regime there by giving Havana an excuse for its own failures while generating sympathy for it abroad,” wrote Daniel Griswold, a researcher affiliated with the University’s Mercatus Center. George Mason, on the embargo in the Miami Herald last year.

Biden said on Monday he was standing alongside anti-government protesters in Cuba, but there is no indication that his administration is considering changing its policy towards the communist-ruled country.

CSPAN (@cspan) July 12, 2021

“We are evaluating how we can be of service to the Cuban people,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, without saying why Biden has yet to lift Trump’s sanctions as he promised. last year. Psaki rebuffed the idea that US policy had contributed to recent protests and the suffering of Cubans.

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, it would be a “grave mistake” for the Cuban government to blame the massive protests that took place on Sunday as “the product of everything the United States has done”.

