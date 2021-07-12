Should Turkey follow in China’s footsteps on the move?

Turkey and China have had internal, regional and global problems for a long time. However, in comparison, China is a little ahead of its goals for several reasons.

Membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the reforms initiated in China after the death of leader Mao Zedong are widely seen as the path to China’s rapid integration into the world economy.

Some believe that China’s one-party system has also played an important role in such achievements. Beyond ideology, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has revealed the capabilities and talents of the Chinese people and invested in most of the right decisions over the past decades.

The CCP has also faced competition among those fighting for leadership positions. However, the party never encountered a problem winning the election, contributing significantly to the emphasis on single-party plans drawn up by elected members of the National People's Congress.





Tourists pose for photos in front of an art installation marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China July 9, 2021 (Getty Images)

Another important point is that the Chinese regime of President Xi Jinping has declared war on corruption and announced severe penalties for those who break the law.

It is a fact that China has copied technology from the West, innovated or improved it, and sold these advanced versions to other countries. This is only possible thanks to China’s rapid reaction to the changes. Therefore, China has achieved its success in accordance with its understanding of the world.

What stage is Turkey at?

Turkey can also do much better if it adopts a model that reflects Turkish understanding of the world. Turks should prevent their young people from hoping to invest their productive years in buying a car or a house. They can interpret economics, which can include best practices from the West and the East, and implement them.

Turkey became a member of the WTO in 1995. However, Turkey’s short-lived or coalition governments, relations between military and civilian governments, and excessive politicization have caused Turkey to lag behind China. .

The progress of current defense and independent foreign policy confirms the great capacity of the Turkish people and state. In 2002, Turkey had chronic major problems, which then led people to elect the Justice and Development Party (AK Party). If the governments before the AKP party had been firm, Turkey could have had a stronger economy. Unfortunately, some governments ruled the country for less than a year.

The AKP party came to power because the Turkish public was no longer willing to let the country be ruled by short-term governments. This opinion is still widely shared among Turkish voters.

The AKP party has ruled Turkey for almost two decades. There are a number of accomplishments, as well as some disappointments, in this long period.

AK Party achievements

Here is a 12 point list showing Turkey’s main achievements under the AK party since 2002.

Determination to have elections on time Revealing Turkish capability in the defense sector Connect the country through investments in transport Improving conditions in the health sector To attract positive or negative attention on the international scene, a clear sign that the country has progressed more than in previous decades Strong will on core interests such as Blue Homeland (Mavi Vatan) Discovery of Turkey’s ability to confidently and economically encourage the business community Reopening of the Great Hagia Sophia The timely intervention of the Turkish army in parts of Syria Focus on a civil constitution that will hopefully be comprehensive, encompassing all areas of this technological age and synthesizing traditional and contemporary Turkish values ​​and morals Reducing dependence on one party and diversifying alternatives Global perception of Turkey as an emerging power





A view of Hali metro station and Beyolu district in the background at sunset, in Istanbul, Turkey, October 17, 2017 (Getty Images)

What are the failures?

On the other side of the coin, there are areas where the AK Party, in my opinion, could have made better choices. Here is a list of five points:

Initially choosing the construction sector as the main driver of the economy, which I think is still the reason why technology and production were not a priority earlier Unnecessary tension on relations with Syria and Egypt while preferring the use of diplomatic language Sometimes insisting on maintaining old rhetoric in politics Failing to convince some citizens that there is an ongoing war in Syria and that the Turkish military is fulfilling its duty while ensuring that other parts of Turkey remain safe and at peace Lack of increased efforts in mass production initiatives

More cautious steps

Turkey still needs a strong network of inspection, cooperation and supervision. For example, a businessman told me a few days ago that: Yes, some big companies have incentives and aids. But we should also check how they use the money and how much they contribute.

I agree with this point. Turkey offers huge benefits and initiatives regardless of the size of the company, encouraging me and others to convince those around us to invest in Turkey.

Ultimately, Turkey should be able to inspect the activities of companies. Training of local businessmen and improving strategies to attract foreign and Turkish experts will be of great benefit.

Designing ways to resolve common arguments over ideological arguments will help Turkey achieve its desired development goals faster. There are still supporters who believe that having high-rise buildings shows the economic development of a country. The Ottomans ruled all three continents with low-rise madrasas, the higher education institutions of Islamic civilizations, for over 600 years.

Adopting constructive, productive and creative rhetoric and ideas will prevent Turkey from falling into vicious circles in politics.

Underestimate agriculture

China’s initial strategy was to transform agriculture. There are many disagreements among family members in Turkey due to land issues and high input costs. For example, my uncle and my aunts lived on agriculture and animal husbandry. The total number of their children is 21. Four out of 21 are of school age. One of the 17 older children lives in the village. The others took jobs in the cities.

The world is at the point where only self-sufficient nations will survive. Therefore, in the post-coronavirus period, initiate a project to give 100,000 students (primary, secondary, high schools) and people under 35 who have accomplished something in their life the chance to go to school. foreign. The duration of these international visits could be 10 to 15 days to broaden their perspectives. In this regard, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Russia and China could be potential destinations.

I have humbly listed the points which I believe could benefit Turkey’s future. The AKP party and all other members of parliament should focus on how to make Turkey stronger. Both globally and regionally, the necessary steps should be taken during this period.