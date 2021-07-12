Politics
Boris Johnson faces new clash with MPs over cuts to UK aid budget
Tory rebels will try to force Boris Johnson to reverse his £ 4 billion cuts in annual UK aid spending on Tuesday after the UK Prime Minister agreed to allow a House of Commons vote on the decision.
The announcement came as the Treasury admitted that the cuts may not be overturned until the start of the next legislature.
The move paves the way for what could be a historic clash as many high-ranking Tory MPs – including former Prime Minister Theresa May – are opposed to cutting aid.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced in November that the government would cut aid spending from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5%, violating a promise in the 2019 Conservative Party manifesto.
Sunak said the previous level of spending could not be justified as the UK borrowed vast sums to pay for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic – running up an annual deficit of around £ 300 billion.
Monday Sunak issued a statement saying the Treasury would reverse the decision once the UK no longer needs to borrow to fund daily spending as the underlying measure of government debt falls.
According to current forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility, the budget watchdog, these tests will not both be satisfied until 2025-2026, although the OBR’s forecast may change.
Ministers had previously refused to give MPs a chance to vote on the original plan to cut aid spending. However, House of Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday that a vote would take place on Tuesday on whether to restore aid funding to 0.7% of GNI.
“Does this House want public finances to be kept under reasonable control? . .? Or, on the other hand, do we want to push our hard-pressed taxpayers even further? This will be the question of tomorrow’s debate, ”he said.
Andrew Mitchell, former international development secretary, said government whips tried to persuade Tory rebels over the weekend, including offering them jobs as “deputy minister of paperclips”.
But he hoped enough Tory MPs would join forces with Labor to defeat the government and restore the 0.7% aid target from next year. He said it was a clear commitment that had to be honored.
Johnson ceded the vote – demanded by Mitchell and MPs from all parties – after accepting that he would ultimately be forced to agree to bring the issue to the Commons.
But Johnson’s allies were hoping for victory, saying some rebels were already taking off. “We think it’s important that people on our side have the opportunity to clearly articulate their point of view,” said one.
Sunak has tried to stay the course on what the Treasury has described as a “tough choice” given Britain’s tight finances.
Treasury insiders believe the chancellor would not have to reintroduce the 0.7% for five years – using his formula released Monday night – meaning the savings would accumulate each year until the election.
Carl Emmerson, deputy director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said OBR forecasts the UK will not return to balanced budgets until 2025-2026.
“Increasing aid spending by 0.2% of GDP that year would put the UK back in the red unless something else was cut or taxes increased,” he said. he declares.
