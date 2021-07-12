PM emphasizes restoration and preservation of shrines to boost religious tourism





Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday focused on the need to renovate and preserve shrines across the country to increase religious tourism.

Chairing a meeting on Data Darbar Integrated Development and Management Plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the shrines are our heritage as the renovation and preservation of all these sites is very important to promote religious tourism.

He commissioned a comprehensive plan to use government-owned land around shrines for the construction of educational institutions and hospitals.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar attended the meeting via video link. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the restoration and conservation of historic and religious places in Lahores. Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that a plan had been drawn up to make Data Darbar the center of education and provide pilgrims with food and shelter.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister of Aauqaf Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan, Provincial Minister of Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht, Special Assistant to CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary of Punjab and other senior officials attended the meeting via video link.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib was also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail on the preservation, rehabilitation and embellishment project for historic and religious places in Lahores, including the Mausoleum of Hazrat Data Ganj Bukhsh Ali Hijweri and the Badshahi Mosque.

At the end of last month, the prime minister inaugurated various tourism-related projects in Naran, where he also planted a sapling as part of a tree campaign during his visit.

“Only tourism can help us pay our debts”

The Prime Minister, on April 23, while inaugurating Kohsar University in Murree, said that: “Our tourism industry is growing rapidly and social media has played an important role in making tourism the future of Pakistan. We can pay off all of our debts with tourism alone.

He had said that Pakistan can gain much more from tourism compared to exports.

The prime minister had said that since so many people visit Murree each year, the city is overcrowded, so much so that people cannot even find space to walk.

“Considering the situation in Murree, we need to open more tourist sites in the country,” he said, adding that tourism would not only boost the economy, but also create jobs for the local population and that they would not have to move to town to look for work.

