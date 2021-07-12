Politics
Possible sign of thaw, Turkish President Erdogan talks to new Israeli president
President Isaac Herzog met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday evening, in a rare direct communication between the leaders of the two countries after more than a decade of strained relations.
Erdogan praised Herzog for taking the oath of office in his new role as president last week, according to the president’s office.
“The presidents stressed in their appeal that the ties between Israel and Turkey are of great importance for the security and stability of the Middle East,” according to the Israeli reading of the appeal, “and there is great potential cooperation between countries. in many fields, especially in the fields of energy, tourism and technology.
The reading also said that Herzog and Erdogan stressed “the great importance of maintaining contact and continuous dialogue despite differences of opinion, with the aim of taking positive steps towards a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which will help also to the improvement of Israeli-Turkish relations.
The Turkish reading of the call largely mirrored that of Israel, although it noted Erdogan’s call for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to be “settled by a two-state, lasting and comprehensive solution within the framework of the resolutions. of ONU “.
According to Walla News, the conversation between the two leaders lasted around 40 minutes, and Herzog informed Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of the call in advance.
For more than a decade, Israel and Turkey have enjoyed strained relations, and their relations have deteriorated considerably in recent years. But despite Erdogan’s public rants against Israel, Ankara continued to maintain open ties with the Jewish state, especially in tourism and trade.
The past few months have seen signs of change from Turkey, with Erdogan saying that despite their many differences of opinion, “our hearts desire that we can change our relationship with [Israel] at a better point.
Much of the tension is linked to Gaza and Turkey’s support for the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas that rules the strip.
After deadly clashes on the border with Gaza in 2018 – the day the US embassy in Jerusalem was inaugurated – Turkey recalled its ambassador to Israel and expelled the Israeli envoy to Ankara. The countries had only exchanged ambassadors less than two years earlier, following a six-year severance in diplomatic relations sparked by the Mavi Marmara flotilla incident in 2010, in which nine Turkish militants were killed in clashes with the IDF while on board a ship attempting to break the maritime blockade of Gaza.
During the 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza in May, Erdogan accused Israel of terrorism against the Palestinians and said the Israelis “are murderers, to the point that they kill children as young as five or six. They are only satisfied by sucking their blood. His comments drew condemnation from the US State Department, which called the comments anti-Semitic.
Over the weekend, Erdogan received Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul. During their meeting, Erdogan reportedly said that Turkey would not remain silent against Israeli oppression of the Palestinians.
Erdogan had a particularly delicate relationship with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the two regularly publicly accusing each other of being terrorists or genocidal killers. Reuven Rivlin, Herzog’s predecessor, had been a member of Netanyahu’s Likud party, although his tenure in the largely ceremonial role was marked by political moderation.
Turkey has reportedly considered appointing a new ambassador to Israel in recent months, although no official decision has been taken.
Analysts have speculated that Erdogan is seeking the favor of new US President Joe Biden, who has taken a harsher approach to Turkey than his predecessor, and would favorably view Ankara for adopting a more moderate tone towards from Israel.
