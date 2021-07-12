Pro-Trump lawyers in Michigan election case should be struck from the bar, lawyer says





Lawyer L. Lin Wood holds up a Bible during an election results press conference in Alpharetta, Georgia, the United States, December 2, 2020.

Elijah Nouvelage | Reuters

Lawyers who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit in Michigan to overturn President Joe Biden’s electoral victory over Donald Trump should never again be allowed to practice law in the state, an attorney told a federal judge on Monday.

The request to strike pro-Trump lawyers in Michigan came during a long and highly controversial virtual court hearing over whether to impose penalties on plaintiffs and their lawyers, including the pro-lawyer. Trump “Kraken” Sidney Powell, who filed the legal complaint in November.

Judge Linda Parker did not rule on the possibility of sanctions. But she spent much of the hearing asking lawyers how well they looked at their allegations of voter fraud before sharing a series of affidavits with the court.

The US District Court in Detroit is expected to impose “the most severe penalties possible” on the lawyers who brought the case, said David Fink, attorney for the city.

“These lawyers should never again be allowed to appear in a court of our jurisdiction, or frankly anywhere else,” Fink said.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

The expungement proceedings are the “most important sanction” the court could pronounce, according to Fink. He asked Parker to recommend to the district chief justice that lawyers “never again be allowed to practice in this district.”

“And that applies to all lawyers here,” added Fink.

He also said lawyers should be referred to their own state bars and Michigan taxpayers should be reimbursed for the costs of the lawsuit.

“These lawyers should be punished for their behavior,” and this sanction should be strong enough to “deter future misconduct,” said Fink.

“These lawyers have used the weapons offered to them by the privilege of being called to the bar, and they have used those weapons in this case to abuse the proceedings of this tribunal in devastating ways,” he said.

Powell, at the end of the hearing, replied, “We oppose virtually everything Mr. Fink has said.

“We practiced law to the highest standards,” she said.

Lawyer Sidney Powell watches lawyer L. Lin Wood as he speaks during an election results press conference in Alpharetta, Ga., December 2, 2020.

Elijah Nouvelage | Reuters

Fink drew a direct line between the baseless allegations of electoral fraud in the trial and the murderous invasion of Capitol Hill on Jan.6 by a crowd of Trump supporters.

“As a result of the lies spread in this courtroom, not only did people die on January 6,” Fink said, but many people around the world “have come to doubt the strength of our democratic institutions in this regard. country”.

Fink specifically called Lin Wood, the pro-Trump lawyer who had led legal efforts to challenge elections in other states and was on the list of attorneys in the Michigan lawsuit.

But Wood said he had virtually nothing to do with the Michigan affair.

“I did not review any of the documents relating to the complaint. My name was on it, but I had no involvement,” Wood told Parker during the virtual hearing.

“I just wasn’t involved in it at all,” Wood said, adding that he had not followed the litigation and found out about the sanction request through newspaper articles.

Fink retorted that Wood had been informed by email and first-class mail, and that he was given the option to opt out of the proceedings in mid-December.

“Any other portrayal on his part is patently false,” Fink said.

When asked about his relationship to the case, Wood told the judge that he “did not specifically recall being asked about the Michigan complaint, but I had generally indicated to Sidney Powell that if she needed help. a trial lawyer in quotes, I would certainly be ready or available to help. “

Powell said she “can’t imagine” that she would have added Wood to the lawsuit without his knowledge.

But she added: “Was there a misunderstanding? It is certainly possible.”

At another point in the hearing, Wood noted that he had not signed the legal complaint where his name appears. “I feel like I was sort of lumped together with the plaintiff’s attorney,” Wood said.

“I had no involvement in any of this,” added Wood. He told the judge he felt he was entitled to “a hearing of the evidence” to show that he had not been contacted by the defendants.

Lawyer Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, the United States, December 2, 2020.

Elijah Nouvelage | Reuters

The hour-long Zoom hearing, which included up to 20 participants, saw Parker repeatedly insist on the plaintiffs about the evidence they presented in the case.

She often appeared in disbelief as she wondered how well the lawyers looked into the fraud allegations they provided to the court.

“If you haven’t even asked the minimum questions, I find that problematic,” the judge said.

In a particularly tense exchange, lawyer Donald Campbell pushed Parker away, prompting him to respond, “I caution you not to question my procedure.”

“And I’m not a potted plant,” Campbell retorted.

Fink intervened to say he was “concerned about the disrespect shown by Mr. Campbell”.

The hearing, which began at 8:30 a.m. ET and lasted until about 2:30 p.m. ET, often turned into episodes of chaotic conversations between the parties.

The proceedings became so unintelligible at one point that a court reporter stepped in to ask participants to “please stop interrupting”.

Parker finally asked attendees to raise their hands if they wanted to speak.

The trial was voluntarily dropped in January, a month after the judge said there was “only speculation and conjecture” to support the claim that the votes for President Trump had shifted to Biden in the Great Lakes State.

“Rather than withdrawing or modifying their complaint, they have chosen to stand firm with their objectively false allegations, their ridiculously incompetent expert reports and their patently unsustainable arguments,” the city said in its January request for sanctions.

The Michigan lawsuit was one of dozens of offers from Trump’s legal team and his allies to reverse his loss to Biden in 2020.

Trump, who stepped down on January 20, has never conceded the Democratic Presidential race and continues to falsely claim that the competition was rigged.

Powell had briefly sought to be part of Trump’s legal team, appearing alongside the then president’s former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani at a bizarre press conference in mid-November. During this press conference, Powell falsely claimed that the voting software used in the elections was related to Hugo Chavez, the Venezuelan leader who died in 2013.

Dominion Voting Systems, whose machines were used in many states in 2020, is currently suing Powell and Giuliani for libel.

Last month, a New York court suspended Giuliani from practicing law, citing his numerous “false and misleading statements” about Trump’s electoral defeat.

