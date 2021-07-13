Politics
Epidemiologist asks government to assess total management of Covid
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
University of Indonesia (UI) epidemiologist Pandu Riono offers comprehensive assessment of pandemic management Covid-19 done so far. The assessment begins by examining the existence of the Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPC-PEN).
Pandu mentioned that there is no law that regulates the position of the KPC-PEN. In addition, he questioned the agency’s ability to cope with the pandemic.
“We also need to build a strong and reliable government system, not committees. They (KPC-PEN) have no experience,” Pandu said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com.
Pandu assessed that the KPC-PEN has proved incapable of handling the pandemic. He said the two spikes in the Covid-19 cases were proof of the ineffectiveness of the agency led by Airlangga Hartarto.
He assessed that so far the KPC-PEN has dealt with the economic recovery in relation to the management of the pandemic. The KPC-PEN would have forgotten the most important things, such as mobility restrictions and the preparation of health facilities.
“Just dissolve. Why didn’t you want to dissolve a long time ago? It didn’t work, did it? I don’t think KPC-PEN succeeded,” he said. he declares.
Pandu advised President Joko Widodo to take over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi was invited to play a direct role in guiding policies for managing the pandemic.
Jokowi, Pandu said, determines the main policies of the government. Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin must be aligned as a leader in the field.
“The command on the ground is Pak Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the commander is President Jokowi. We choose President Jokowi to lead this republic,” Pandu said.
CNNIndonesia.com has contacted Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso and Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman regarding the proposal to dissolve the KPC-PEN. However, the two did not respond until this news broke.
KPC-PEN on July 20, 2020. This institution is headed by the coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto. KPC-PEN is responsible for coordinating the management of the health and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since its inception, KPC-PEN has published a number of policies. One of them is the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) which has been taking place since the beginning of the year.
The KPC-PEN position started to be in the public spotlight after President Joko Widodo appointed Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to handle the surge in Covid-19 cases in Java. Bali. The KPC-PEN is only responsible for managing the pandemic in the provinces outside of Java-Bali.
Reflecting on current developments, an epidemiologist from Griffith University in Australia, Dicky Budiman, believes that the emergency PPKM should be extended until the end of August.
Dicky said an extension must be done before the transmission can be controlled. In addition, the continuation of the emergency PPKM is necessary to reduce the current burden on hospitals.
“Does it need to be extended? Really. If not, then we’re really being cowardly, really allowing this virus to spread out of control,” Dicky told CNNIndonesia.com on Monday (12/7). “In my opinion, at least it has to be until the end of August.”
Dicky appreciated the government’s plan to implement the emergency PPKM for up to six weeks. Although not according to his calculations, Dicky estimated that the plan could further reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19.
He advised the government to work harder if it only implements the emergency PPKM for six weeks. Dicky said the government needs to redouble its efforts on testing, tracing and treatment (3T).
The government was also urged to correct various known shortcomings in the PPKM emergency week. He underlined the lack of preparation of the agents on the ground in the implementation of the rules.
“The tests are increased and then the restrictions are really implemented according to what is already in the plan, you just have to tighten them at all levels. When it comes to 100% of the WFH, there is no exceptions, ”Dicky said.
Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati revealed the government’s plan to implement the emergency PPKM for six weeks. He revealed this when discussing obstacles to economic recovery with the Indonesian House of Representatives.
“Emergency PPKM is carried out for 4-6 weeks to contain the spread of cases. Community mobility is expected to decrease dramatically,” Sri Mulyani said during his presentation in a virtual meeting with the RPD Budget Agency, Monday (12/7).
(dhf / bmw)
[Gambas:Video CNN]
Sources
2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210711191516-20-666187/epidemiolog-minta-pemerintah-evaluasi-total-penanganan-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]