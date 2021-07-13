Epidemiologist asks government to assess total management of Covid

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

University of Indonesia (UI) epidemiologist Pandu Riono offers comprehensive assessment of pandemic management Covid-19 done so far. The assessment begins by examining the existence of the Covid-19 and National Economic Recovery Management Committee (KPC-PEN).

Pandu mentioned that there is no law that regulates the position of the KPC-PEN. In addition, he questioned the agency’s ability to cope with the pandemic.

“We also need to build a strong and reliable government system, not committees. They (KPC-PEN) have no experience,” Pandu said when contacted. CNNIndonesia.com.

Pandu assessed that the KPC-PEN has proved incapable of handling the pandemic. He said the two spikes in the Covid-19 cases were proof of the ineffectiveness of the agency led by Airlangga Hartarto.

He assessed that so far the KPC-PEN has dealt with the economic recovery in relation to the management of the pandemic. The KPC-PEN would have forgotten the most important things, such as mobility restrictions and the preparation of health facilities.

“Just dissolve. Why didn’t you want to dissolve a long time ago? It didn’t work, did it? I don’t think KPC-PEN succeeded,” he said. he declares.

Pandu advised President Joko Widodo to take over the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jokowi was invited to play a direct role in guiding policies for managing the pandemic.

Jokowi, Pandu said, determines the main policies of the government. Meanwhile, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin must be aligned as a leader in the field.

“The command on the ground is Pak Budi Gunadi Sadikin, the commander is President Jokowi. We choose President Jokowi to lead this republic,” Pandu said.

CNNIndonesia.com has contacted Secretary of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs Susiwijono Moegiarso and Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman regarding the proposal to dissolve the KPC-PEN. However, the two did not respond until this news broke.

KPC-PEN on July 20, 2020. This institution is headed by the coordinating minister of the economy Airlangga Hartarto. KPC-PEN is responsible for coordinating the management of the health and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since its inception, KPC-PEN has published a number of policies. One of them is the implementation of Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) which has been taking place since the beginning of the year.

The KPC-PEN position started to be in the public spotlight after President Joko Widodo appointed Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to handle the surge in Covid-19 cases in Java. Bali. The KPC-PEN is only responsible for managing the pandemic in the provinces outside of Java-Bali.

Reflecting on current developments, an epidemiologist from Griffith University in Australia, Dicky Budiman, believes that the emergency PPKM should be extended until the end of August.

Dicky said an extension must be done before the transmission can be controlled. In addition, the continuation of the emergency PPKM is necessary to reduce the current burden on hospitals.

“Does it need to be extended? Really. If not, then we’re really being cowardly, really allowing this virus to spread out of control,” Dicky told CNNIndonesia.com on Monday (12/7). “In my opinion, at least it has to be until the end of August.”

Dicky appreciated the government’s plan to implement the emergency PPKM for up to six weeks. Although not according to his calculations, Dicky estimated that the plan could further reduce the rate of transmission of Covid-19.

He advised the government to work harder if it only implements the emergency PPKM for six weeks. Dicky said the government needs to redouble its efforts on testing, tracing and treatment (3T).

The government was also urged to correct various known shortcomings in the PPKM emergency week. He underlined the lack of preparation of the agents on the ground in the implementation of the rules.

“The tests are increased and then the restrictions are really implemented according to what is already in the plan, you just have to tighten them at all levels. When it comes to 100% of the WFH, there is no exceptions, ”Dicky said.

Earlier, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati revealed the government’s plan to implement the emergency PPKM for six weeks. He revealed this when discussing obstacles to economic recovery with the Indonesian House of Representatives.

“Emergency PPKM is carried out for 4-6 weeks to contain the spread of cases. Community mobility is expected to decrease dramatically,” Sri Mulyani said during his presentation in a virtual meeting with the RPD Budget Agency, Monday (12/7).

