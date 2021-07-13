Center won 25 lakh-crore in fuel taxes: Mallikarjun Kharge





Alleging that the central government won 25 lakh crore in fuel taxes and duties, top congressional leader and opposition leader Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Monday that Narendra Modi failed to deliver on poll promises he made before to become Prime Minister (PM). Kharge said Congress would corner the Modi government on inflation during the monsoon session of parliament, scheduled to start on July 19. Kharge has said his party is leading the battle against inflation on the roads, but will now take it to both Houses during the monsoon session. Kharge said the Modi government had raised fuel prices 326 times during his tenure as prime minister, even though the past two months have seen 38 price revisions. During the Manmohan Singh government until 2014, central fuel taxes were only 9.48%, which had not exceeded 32.90 per liter. Although the price of crude oil was $ 111 per barrel, the price of gasoline was 71 per liter compared to the current rate of 107, although the price of crude oil on the international market is $ 44 per barrel. The Modi government has amassed 25 lakh crore in the past seven years. Likewise, the subsidy on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) became zero when the price per cylinder was 834. Modi had stated that the direct benefit transfer system would save 15,000 crores per year. We want to ask the Center why the amount saved thanks to it is not spent on citizens, he asked. Kharge also said pulse rates increased 12.72% from last year. Citizens are directly affected by inflation and even farmers do not benefit, he said. The Singh government could push 27.1 crores of citizens above the poverty line. But the Modi government’s tenure has dropped 23 crore people below the poverty line. About 133,000 people have lost their jobs in the past year, while per capita income has fallen by 10,000 in just one year, he said. BJP spokesman Vishwas Pathak said: “In the past, congressional governments played a trick by asking oil companies to raise funds through oil bonds to keep oil prices below. control. The Modi government had to take responsibility for repaying the oil bonds raised by the previous government. Likewise, the Modi government did not increase direct taxes and reduced indirect taxes to 16% from the previous rate of 23%. By introducing the GST, the government could increase the size of the budget to 34 lakh crore of 14 lakh crore seven years ago. If Congress wants fuel prices in Maharashtra to drop, it can ask its government to remove state taxes which are one-third of the sale price. Central taxes are equal to one third of the sale price and of this amount too, 40% is returned to the States through deconcentration.

