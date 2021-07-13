Boris Johnson warns British life will not be normal





This pandemic is not over. … We can’t just instantly revert Monday July 19 to life as it was before COVID. Mr Johnson urged people to wear masks and said we did not expect the whole country to return to his office from Monday. He described the looming summer vacation as a firewall that could help control the virus as the country reopens and experiences a wave of exits. Some commentators argue that Freedom Day should be delayed until more young people are vaccinated and the delta wave is verified. But Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty told the briefing that whether England opens now or later, the outbreak would ultimately be of the same magnitude. And Mr Johnson said the relative calm of July-August was a better time to reopen – even with the vaccination rollout incomplete and the infection rate rising – than at the start of the new school year in September, or during the northern winter when the virus has an advantage. However, Dr Whitty painted a grim picture: The delta wave was currently as steep and crisp as the second major wave last fall, which culminated with the disastrous winter lockdown and an increase in deaths. But the current hospitalization rate, although rising sharply, is gaining ground much more slowly than the second wave. And the death rate was rising even more slowly. Central London is still relatively quiet and health officials hope it will remain so for now. Bloomberg This is attributable to Britain’s vaccination campaign, which has now delivered a first dose to 87% of adults and two doses to 66%. Dr Whitty said a single dose offered 69-88% protection against hospitalization, and two doses raised it to 91-98%. But the penetration of vaccination varies considerably by region. London in particular, which has high concentrations of young people and apparently more resilient ethnic and socio-economic groups, is much less crowded than the rest of England. This leaves the risk open that a new, more dangerous variant may emerge as the infection rate remains at high levels among semi-vaccinated populations. Mr Johnson, however, wants to see if the British will voluntarily keep their social interactions and risky behavior under control, rather than having to be led on what to do by diktat. Trying to evolve into personal responsibility, with people thinking of others not just themselves, he said. Oxford Economics analyst Ben May said the waves of exit could be a necessary evil for economies that want to open up before the vast majority of the population has vaccine protection complete. But there was still an economic risk, for which the fate of England from July 19 could provide evidence one way or another: it was that COVID-related illnesses and auto- isolation could trigger major disruption for businesses and that higher cases lead to greater voluntary social distancing.

