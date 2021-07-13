Critics of institutes following the Modis ideology: SACM





Amraiz Khan

The special assistant to the chief information minister, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, regretted Monday that some immature politicians are pointing fingers at state institutions instead of criticizing Modi in Kashmir.

She advised them to avoid such negative propaganda against state institutions and to be concerned about Pakistan’s defense and national security.

To criticize Prime Minister Imran Khan is to reinforce Modis’ ideology. The opposition has the right to criticize but it must set limits.

Speaking to the media at the DGPR office here on Monday, SACM said that despite the opposition’s best efforts, the Kashmiris would give the mandate to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Responding to a question, she said that the ideology of the Nawaz Sharifs is based on looting and flight.

The institutions are the guarantor of Pakistan’s national security. The entire nation stands with its armed forces and all efforts of the opposition to weaken the country will be thwarted.

She said the fake princess only strengthens her family’s business ties with Jundal by making such immature statements.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Integrated Development and Management Plan which will promote religious tourism in the province.

She said that a comprehensive plan has been devised for the improvement of the surrounding infrastructure of Data Darbars in order to facilitate Zaire and make this region a center of tourism and religious education.

As part of this plan, Data Darbar will be transformed into a wellness center where Zairians will not only be fed and accommodated, but arrangements will also be made for their education.

The special assistant said the prime minister congratulated CM Usman Buzdar and his team for presenting a friendly budget.

A special cell has been created within the Cabinet of Chief Ministers for the proper use and implementation of the funds allocated to the various departments in the budget.

She said CM directed for the online tender and on the instructions of the PM, a third party evaluation will be conducted to verify the quality of the project.

Dr Firdous said the proper use of the 2021-22 budget will be ensured and the PM himself will oversee it. She said the former government planted 20 million trees in Punjab while the current government planted 170 million trees.

The prime minister has set a target for the government of Punjab to plant 500 million trees so that the province can regain greenery and prosperity, she said. SACM said Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the elections in Kashmir to be held in accordance with the aspirations of the people and no unconstitutional and illegal action should be taken that would tarnish the electoral process.

She said the outgoing Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir which belongs to the PML-N is spending the people’s tax money on the election campaign and the PML-N protocols.

The special assistant said Shehbaz Sharif received hefty kickbacks and signed expensive power generation deals, but gave no mechanism to deliver power to the grid station.

Shehbaz Sharif encouraged expensive power generation projects but did not focus on cheap hydel power projects.

The PTI government is not only working on new electricity projects but also for improving network stations and transmission lines, SACM concluded.

Meanwhile, Punjab Prime Minister and Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a bold and unequivocal position on the Afghan issue, which truly reflects the nation’s aspirations. .

This step not only enhanced the pride and dignity of the Pakistani nation, but also reminded the world of Pakistan’s key role for peace and stability throughout the region.

