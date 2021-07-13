Biden to expose Trump’s lies about stolen election in Tuesday’s speech | Joe biden





Joe Biden, who has been criticized for not using his intimidation chair to defend voting rights, is expected to deliver an aggressive denunciation of Donald Trump’s big lie about a stolen election on Tuesday.

After months of acrimony with his predecessor in a bid to lower the political temperature, Biden will argue that Trump’s false conspiracy theories led to the Jan.6 insurgency and a wave of electoral restrictions, the House said. White.

Hell has explained why denying the right to vote is a form of repression and a form of silence, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

And it will redouble its commitment to use all the tools at its disposal to continue to fight to protect the fundamental right of Americans to vote against the onslaught of voter suppression laws, based on a dangerous and discredited conspiracy theory that has resulted to an assault on our Capitol. .

Biden to deliver the speech in Philadelphia, symbolically important as the cradle of American democracy; a democracy now seen to be under existential threat from many Republican state legislatures passing voter suppression bills.

Psaki continued: Hell screams the biggest irony of the big lie is that no election in our history has reached such a high standard, with over 80 judges, including those appointed by its predecessor, dismissing all challenges. .

Hell also denounces the efforts to strip the franchise as authoritarian and anti-American, and protests against the idea that politicians should be allowed to choose their voters or overthrow our system by replacing independent electoral authorities with partisan authorities.

Biden will stress the need to work with civil rights organizations to create as broad a system of voter participation and education as possible to overcome the worst challenge for our democracy since the civil war, the spokesperson added. .

Last year, Trump’s false allegation of electoral fraud was dismissed as baseless by his own attorney general, William Barr, as well as dozens of judges and state election officials. Still, the ex-president pushed him repeatedly, and again on Sunday during a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas. He continues to thrive in the right-wing media and among his base of support.

Protesters gather near the Supreme Court in Washington DC. Photograph: Bryan Olin Dozier / NurPhoto / REX / Shutterstock

It will be Bidens’ first major speech on voting rights since the For the People Act, a sweeping reform to consolidate democracy, stuck in the Senate when Republicans filibustered, and since the Supreme Court upheld restrictive voting rules in Arizona.

The president, who met with civil rights leaders at the White House last Thursday, has been condemned for not speaking out more forcefully to support the For the People Act or sounding the alarm about the dangers to it. right to vote.

Ezra Levin, co-executive director of the popular movement Indivisible, tweeted last week: We all worked hard to elect Biden, and I desperately want him to succeed. But we didn’t put him in the game just to see him sit on the sidelines. We need our star player on the pitch.

Progressives have urged Biden and moderate Democrats to support changing or abolishing filibuster, which requires 60 votes for legislation to move forward; the Senate is currently split 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans. James Clyburn, a Democratic congressman and staunch ally of Biden, has proposed a filibuster exemption for voting rights.

But Psaki told reporters: Systematic obstruction is an important tool in the legislative process that deserves debate, but the decision to make changes will be made by members of the Senate, not this president or any other president, frankly. , to go forward. And that requires every Democrat to support the changes.

Now, I’m not here to provide you with a whip count, but that’s not where the support is right now. Thus, the President’s point of view continues to be aligned with what he has said in the past, namely that he did not support the elimination of filibuster because it was used, as often, the other way around.

Regarding the exemption from voting rights, Psaki said, we don’t have a new position on this either.

