CPC sets an example for global development

Editor’s Note: Sergei Glazyev is Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) reflected the Party’s great achievements in leading China’s socio-economic development. Traditional Western economic thought and theory alone cannot explain the range of achievements China has made over the past 50 years, such as how it has grown from a poor and backward country to a world leader in manufacturing technical products today. China’s infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and ability to improve the well-being and happiness of its people are unmatched by other countries. China owes its economic miracle to the wise leadership of the CCP.

The CCP has planned and governed China’s economic and social development systematically and comprehensively, pragmatically and scientifically, putting the market at the service of society and guiding enterprise innovation to improve people’s well-being. While preserving the strengths of the state economy, the CPC has taken advantage of the role of the market to improve the efficiency of economic development so that the laws of capital regeneration serve to achieve the goals of national economic development, benefiting thus to the entire population. population of China.

The whole series of plans is being implemented in accordance with the principle of strict adherence to socialist ideology. In his speech, Xi emphasized maintaining and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics as well as modernizing the system and capacity of governance in China. He also stressed that “we must go our own way, this is the foundation that underlies all the theories and practices of our Party” and that “as we have supported and developed socialism with Chinese characteristics and led coordinated progress in material, political, cultural – ethical, social and ecological terms, we have opened a new and uniquely Chinese path towards modernization and created a new model of human civilization. ”