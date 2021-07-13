Politics
CPC sets an example for global development
Editor’s Note: Sergei Glazyev is Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission and Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The article reflects the views of the author and not necessarily those of CGTN.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech on the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) reflected the Party’s great achievements in leading China’s socio-economic development. Traditional Western economic thought and theory alone cannot explain the range of achievements China has made over the past 50 years, such as how it has grown from a poor and backward country to a world leader in manufacturing technical products today. China’s infrastructure development, rapid urbanization, and ability to improve the well-being and happiness of its people are unmatched by other countries. China owes its economic miracle to the wise leadership of the CCP.
The CCP has planned and governed China’s economic and social development systematically and comprehensively, pragmatically and scientifically, putting the market at the service of society and guiding enterprise innovation to improve people’s well-being. While preserving the strengths of the state economy, the CPC has taken advantage of the role of the market to improve the efficiency of economic development so that the laws of capital regeneration serve to achieve the goals of national economic development, benefiting thus to the entire population. population of China.
The whole series of plans is being implemented in accordance with the principle of strict adherence to socialist ideology. In his speech, Xi emphasized maintaining and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics as well as modernizing the system and capacity of governance in China. He also stressed that “we must go our own way, this is the foundation that underlies all the theories and practices of our Party” and that “as we have supported and developed socialism with Chinese characteristics and led coordinated progress in material, political, cultural – ethical, social and ecological terms, we have opened a new and uniquely Chinese path towards modernization and created a new model of human civilization. ”
the view of the Central Business District (CBD) in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, March 19, 2019. / Xinhua
The CPC socio-economic development and governance system set an example for world development and formed the basis for the birth of a new world economic order. The CCP has escaped the so-called “historical dead ends” that some believe could eventually lead to the collapse of the socialist system around the world, starting with the collapse of the Soviet Union. The pragmatic and wise leadership of the CCP has shown us that today’s Chinese system has instead flourished on the basis of new thinking and new science and has led to the rejuvenation of socialism. The great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation under the leadership of the CCP has inspired people around the world to build harmonious and highly developed societies based on the renewal of socialist ideology and an approach that combines strategic planning and the role of the market.
As Xi stressed in his speech, “Along the way ahead, we will remain determined to promote peace, development, cooperation and mutual benefit, an independent foreign policy of peace and the path of a peaceful development. We will work to build a new kind of international relations and a human community of destiny, promote the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative through joint efforts, and use the new achievements of the China in development to provide the world with new opportunities. “
We, within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, support President Xi’s development philosophy and stand ready to promote the alignment of the Belt and Road Initiative and the integration of the Eurasian economy. The Grand Eurasian Partnership proposed by President Putin is in line with what Xi called the “shared human values” of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom. Our principles of Eurasian integration also coincide with Xi’s call to focus on mutual benefits instead of zero-sum games and oppose hegemony and power politics.
(If you would like to contribute and have specific expertise, please contact us at [email protected])
