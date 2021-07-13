Lightning strike in Uttar Pradesh kills 41, Prime Minister Modi announces Rs 2 lakh as a courtesy for loved ones





Forty-one people have died from lightning strikes in Uttar Pradesh, a government official informed on Monday, July 12. Ranvir Prasad, Uttar Pradesh’s relief commissioner, said the victims had been reported in 16 districts of the state. A total of 30 people were also injured from the lightning, he added. “According to the information available, 41 people have died from lightning in 16 districts of the state and 30 people have been injured. Taking note of this incident, Rs 4 lakh as a courtesy each will be provided to the relatives of the deceased,” Prasad told ANI. All the injured are receiving medical attention, he said. The government official also informed that 250 animals died from lightning and 20 were injured. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the incidents and ordered district administrations to provide adequate compensation to relatives of lightning victims. PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh as a courtesy for his relatives Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his sorrow at the loss of human life and announced an ex-gratia to each of the families affected by the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He made a similar announcement for lightning victims in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. “The Prime Minister has been informed of the loss of life and lightning damage in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the deceased’s next of kin and Rs. 50,000 would be handed over to the injured, “PMO tweeted. The Prime Minister has been informed of the loss of life and damage caused by lightning in parts of Uttar Pradesh. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from the PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured. PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 12, 2021 Lightning strike in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh In Rajasthan, at least 16 people were victims of lightning. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, while expressing his sorrow, announced an ex gratia of Rs five lakh for the affected families. In Madha Pradesh, too, lighting has killed at least seven people. The incidents were repeated in the districts of Sheopur, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Anuppur and Betul. (with ANI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/accidents-and-disasters/lightning-strikes-in-uttar-pradesh-kills-41-pm-modi-announces-rs-2-lakh-ex-gratia-for-kin.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos