Good! Netizens Suspect, the social media account of President Jokowi suspected of stealing photos from Turkish media





Suara.com – A number of social media users or internet users have referred to the illustrative images used by President Joko Widodo or the official Jokowi account. The reason is that the image is similar to the illustration used by Turkish media, Mersi Plus. The illustrative image was uploaded to Jokowi’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts on Monday (7/12/2021). The illustration shows a man wearing a green jacket and a two-layer mask. The man in the photo also appears to be carrying a kerosene lamp. As for some other images, such as the shape of the Covid-19 virus, also appear in the image. At the bottom of the image is written the message ‘Always Alert’. The image is also written with the name of the president Joko Widodo or Jokowi. Read also:

Cabinet Minister Jokowi reveals emergency PPKM will be extended, how long? “This pandemic is not over. The Covid-19 virus is still all around us and invisible. Never let go of your guard. Always wear a mask, keep your distance, avoid crowds, and don’t leave the house if you don’t have an urgent need, reads the caption of the photo. Judging by the @jokowi Twitter account, every social media user has also shared their thoughts on the pandemic or the impact of the emergency PPKM. Not only that, some of them uploaded images similar to those uploaded to Jokowi’s account. However, the photo is in a Turkish media article, mersiplus.com In the article released on November 5, 2020, the illustrations are exactly the same as those uploaded by Jokowi. It’s just that there is a difference, namely the background in the image, namely the presence of a flag. United States of America. Jokowi’s social media account is suspected of stealing photos from Turkish media. (Photo: screenshot) As a result, a number of other social media users were prompted to comment on it. As reported by the owner of the anthongozali account. Read also:

President Jokowi to distribute free medicine for Covid-19 Isoman patients, these are the conditions “Oops, the photo sucks? Did you get permission from the owner? That’s a question,” he tweeted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/07/13/064440/nah-netizen-curiga-akun-medsos-presiden-jokowi-diduga-curi-gambar-dari-media-turki The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

